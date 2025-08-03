Sophie Cunningham is not finding this new prank on WNBA games funny.

The Indiana Fever guard shared her frustrations following two separate incidents where a fan threw a sex toy onto the court during a game.

“Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us,” Cunningham wrote on X Friday (Aug. 1).

The league reacts following Sophie Cunningham and other WNBA players' posts

Cunningham is not the only WNBA star who is not happy with fans throwing sex toys onto the court. New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison also spoke out amid the incidents.

“ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!” Harrison wrote on X. “Please do better. It’s not funny. never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

“It's super disrespectful. I don't really get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up,” Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after Friday's game.

On Tuesday (July 29), a bright green object was thrown onto the court during the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game. It was later identified as a sex toy. Three days later, at the Valkyries game against the Chicago Sky another sex toy was thrown onto the court near the basket in the third quarter of the game. An official kicked over before it was later retrieved.

Following the two incidents, the fan who threw the sex toy at the Dream and Valkyries game was arrested and penalized with a one-year ban from WNBA games, according to a statement by the league.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league said in a statement per ESPN. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

As of this writing, the fans' identity has not been released nor has it been reported that the incidents are related.

