College football is a week-to-week sport where anything can happen. As the season is starting to wind down just before it enters its last month of regular season play, some teams like Colorado football and others are now in must-win games every week. Let's take a look at who is facing must-win scenarios in college football's Week 9.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes football team have had two weeks to think about their loss to Stanford, where they were leading 29-0 at halftime. The bloom is off the rose now for Colorado, who has fallen back down to size a little bit after starting the season 3-0 and becoming the talk of not only college football but the sporting world in general.

But it can't go unsaid how good of a job that Sanders has done turning this Colorado football program in such a short amount of time. He doubled the Buffaloes team win total in their first two games this season. But now the goal has to be getting to a bowl game, and Colorado has five chances left to get two more wins, starting with No. 23 UCLA this week.

Colorado football needs a bit of redemption this week, but it's not going to be easy. Every game has a must-win attached to it from here on out for Colorado football.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football, believe it or not, still has a lot to prove. They have to prove all the naysayers wrong and that they are indeed capable of winning an unprecedented third national championship in as many seasons.

But what makes Week 9 a must-win even more is that they'll be facing longtime rival Florida in the “World's Largest Cocktail Party.” The Gators will be looking to make this a statement game for them as most other avenues of success are out, barring utter chaos within the SEC. The Gators are 5-2 but pulling out a win over the Bulldogs would sit well with head coach Billy Napier and reassure Florida fans of his tenure.

Georgia must be careful here, although they would most likely still be playoff contenders with one loss as long as they win the SEC title. Regardless, it's a must-win to stay perfect.

Oregon Ducks

This will be the Oregon football team's biggest test since facing Washington a couple weeks back. You couldn't possibly ask for a tougher road schedule this season for the Ducks, who are now having to travel to Salt Lake City and Rice-Eccles Stadium, which will be equal to if not worse than Husky Stadium.

Oregon football and Utah football is essentially a de facto Pac-12 Championship elimination match. Both have one overall loss, and it's a conference loss at that; one more conference loss now and it's over. This Ducks football team has one of the more talented groups in the country, but to get where they want to be, they have to keep winning during this brutal stretch of Pac-12 conference games.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Uh, what happened to North Carolina football last week? After beating Miami through second-half dominance two weeks ago, the Tar Heels football team came out and laid the biggest of eggs against the Virginia Cavaliers last Saturday, at home no less. How can they recover?

Well, it's only one loss but it was a damning loss at that. It would take getting to the ACC title game and beating, at the very least, a top-4-ranked Florida State to get back into the College Football Playoff talk. But certainly, an ACC title is well within grasp if they take care of Georgia Tech this Saturday.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers football team has continually found itself on this list week-to-week. That's partly due to the lofty expectations this team had coming into the season. But now, there's more to prove for this Tennessee football program under Josh Heupel, who has found himself struggling in games on the road.

Coming off their second loss of the season last weekend to rival Alabama certainly put a bit of a damper on this season much like the loss to Florida did earlier in the year. Luckily for Tennessee football, they have Kentucky on board in another SEC road game.

Usually, Kentucky doesn't pose much of a problem for the Volunteers, but most will be keeping a keen eye on this game to make sure there are no remnants of the Volunteers' defeat from last weekend where they blew a 20-7 halftime lead.