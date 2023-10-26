Georgia football's Week 9 will be what is known as the “World's Largest Cocktail Party” when they face off against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, FL at Everbank Stadium. Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Bulldogs could be having their biggest test yet of the season when they take on their long-standing rival dating back to 1904. It will be a pivotal SEC showdown nonetheless.

The Bulldogs football team has won five out of their last seven matchups against the Gators. However, one of those Gators wins was just back in 2020. The Gators put up 44 points to the Bulldogs' 28 that day. But the Bulldogs have since outscored the Gators football team 76-27 in the last two meetings.

The Bulldogs football program has been the elite in all of college football since their national title in 2021. They haven't lost a game since the SEC Championship that season when they fell to Alabama 41-24 but have won 24 straight games since. It's unprecedented what this team has done in three seasons. But the Bulldogs, even in their continuous winning ways this season, have yet to truly feel like a team destined to win a third consecutive national championship. That's why this week's game against the rival Gators, who are 5-2, could be something to keep an eye on.

With that said, let's get into some Georgia football Week 9 predictions versus Florida football.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Georgia football gives up at least 28 points to Florida football

Georgia and Florida both are coming off bye weeks. The Bulldogs, in their last game, gave up 20 points to Vanderbilt, while the Gators hung tough in a road win over South Carolina, winning 41-39. Could either one of those previous outcomes affect this game? Maybe.

Georgia has really only had one strong performance this year where they looked like the best team in the country, which was against Kentucky. The same Kentucky team who walloped the Gators 33-14 by running all over them. With this being a neutral site game that might be Florida's game of the season, the Gators could very well put up some points in this game.

Graham Mertz has looked like a completely different quarterback since coming to Florida. He'll far surpass any numbers he had from his days at Wisconsin. Look for him to throw for a couple of touchdowns in this game, helping get to that 28 points or more.

Georgia football rushes for at least 230 yards

The Bulldogs rushed for almost 300 yards in the last game against Vanderbilt. It was the kind of performance on the ground that Georgia had been looking for all season. If they've done their due diligence and saw how Kentucky obliterated the Gators rushing the ball, it's likely that Georgia could do similar in the “World's Largest Cocktail Party.”

Georgia is averaging 174.5 yards per game running the ball compared to the Gators' defense allowing 137.8 yards per game, according to Team Rankings. This may not be a game that solely comes down to the run, but Georgia will be looking to effectively use it.

Carson Beck makes a crucial fourth-quarter drive that puts the game away for Georgia football

It's likely this could be a game that stays close for a while, maybe even late in the fourth quarter. That's what makes rivalry games like this in college football so beautiful. But Georgia football is out to prove that they can still be an effective team without talented tight end Brock Bowers, who is out with an ankle injury. Therefore, it's up to quarterback Carson Beck to facilitate this offense.

Before the Vanderbilt game in which Bowers was hurt, he was leading in reception yards in the previous three games, going well over 100 in each. Beck is going to have to not only rely on his run game but find trustworthy receivers in this game, and that could come in a crucial later fourth-quarter drive to ultimately put the game away.

Georgia football wins the Cocktail Party over Florida football

Georgia's first real test this season was back when they faced Auburn on the road. Thanks to Bowers having a career-type day, the Bulldogs walked away with a seven-point victory. This is now the second test of the season, and it's against one of Georgia's biggest rivals at a neutral site and minus their biggest playmaker on offense.

This game could really prove the mettle of Georgia football, who is now entering their toughest stretch of the season with currently three ranked opponents remaining. Look for Beck to get tested, to find more playmakers on the outside when the run isn't there. Look for Florida to be giving everything they have in this game. But look for Georgia to walk out with the victory, although not covering the 14.5 points they're favored by.