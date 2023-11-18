Colorado football's running back, Kavosiey Smoke calls out the Buffaloes on social media for playing "selfish ball" this season.

Colorado football got absolutely routed by Washington State after losing to the Cougars 56-14. It was the worst loss of the season for the Buffaloes. However, it sounds like backup running back, Kavosiey Smoke thinks the team could have been much better than their 4-7 record shows.

Smoke took to social media and claimed that Colorado football “could have went undefeated.” He suggests that perhaps some of his teammates were playing selfishly, according to Barkly Traux of On3.

“Simple fact bru we could've went undefeated this year. Too much selfish ball going on man can't win like that. Gotta play and win as a team but if u go the other route [you] get results like this.”

Smoke might be frustrated with Friday night's loss. Colorado football couldn't get anything going and they looked absolutely abysmal. It's been a rough four weeks for the Buffaloes, especially considering they were on top of the world in the first few weeks of the season.

Maybe there is some trouble brewing in the Colorado football program. Usually, it's not a great sign when a player makes a public statement like this. With that said though, there's a chance Smoke's comments are being blown out of proportion. Smoke took to social media to address his original message.

“Y'all trying to make something bigger than what it be forgetting this y'all job.”

Colorado football will play their last game of the season against a good Utah program. Considering the Buffaloes are still several key pieces away from becoming a contender, all eyes will likely be on this game to see if Deion Sanders can break this four-game skid.