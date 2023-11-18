Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders got painfully honest after the team's loss to Washington State.

Colorado football suffered one of their toughest losses of the year on Friday night, as Washington State defeated the Buffaloes by a score of 56-14, ending all bowl game hopes for Deion Sanders and company. But it was more than just a humbling defeat. Speaking to reporters after the game, Sanders, a two-sport athlete and NFL Hall of Famer, admitted that the Buffaloes' five-game losing streak is the “toughest stretch of his life probably“, per USA Today.

Sanders added that he was “saddened” by how Colorado football played against Washington State, who took a 42-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. To make matters worse, Sanders was dealing with an illness while pacing the Buffaloes' sideline- and he had to watch as his son and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders succumbed to arm and ankle injuries.

Sanders did not return to the game, as the Buffaloes' backup QBs Ryan Staub and Gavin Kuld filled in for the remainder of the contest.

Given that Deion Sanders was already feeling sick coming into the game- the way his Buffaloes played probably made him feel even more ill- and the fact that Colorado football has managed to lose in all sorts of different ways, it's no small wonder that he would term this the toughest stretch of his life.

The Buffaloes raced out of the gate, stunning last year's national championship runner-up TCU in the season-opener, then rattled off back-to-back wins against Nebraska and Colorado State.

But things went south when the Buffaloes traveled to Oregon to play the Ducks, who blew them out of the water in a 42-6 defeat. Since that point, Colorado football has gone 1-6, with gut-wrenching losses to Sanford and Arizona coming in double overtime and on a last-second field goal, respectively.

Clearly, it's tough for Sanders to accept.