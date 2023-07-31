Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named to the watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to “the outstanding player in college football,” per the Maxwell Club.

Sanders, who is the son of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, is one of six Pac-12 quarterbacks named to the watch list (Arizona's Jayden de Laura, Oregon's Bo Nix, USC's Caleb Williams, Utah's Cameron Rising and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.). Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing, Cal running back Jadyn Ott, Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, and Washington running back Rome Odunze also made the cut.

Shedeur transferred from Jackson State football, where he was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. In two seasons as the Tigers' starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders threw for 6,983 passing yards, completed 68.4 percent of his passes and had 70 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He also had nine combined rushing touchdowns.

Sanders is one of reported 50-plus transfers for Colorado football, which is under a massive program overhaul with Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes went 1-11 last season and are quickly looking to change their fortune and compete in the Pac-12.

Colorado football was picked to finish 11th in the conference's media poll. Here is a preview of the Buffaloes from Athlon Sports.

“Hiring coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders gave this program the major jolt of energy that it needed,” the preview read. “Ticket and merchandise sales and fan interest hit unprecedented levels, making many forget this was a 1-11 team a year ago.

“This isn't anywhere near the same team, but it's a significant challenge for Sanders and the staff to get an overhauled roster to win right away. If Shedeur Sanders can live up to his hype and the defense can jell, however, the Buffs could reach bowl eligibility — something CU has done just twice in the past 15 seasons.”