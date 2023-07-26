All eyes are on Shedeur Sanders as he gears up for his highly-anticipated Colorado football debut. The Buffaloes are set to take on TCU for their season-opener on September 2nd, and you just know that there's going to be a lot of attention on Sanders — perhaps even as much as what his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, will demand on opening day.

At this point, Shedeur is doing everything he can to be ready for his much-awaited Colorado football debut. According to the 21-year-old, who spent the first two years of his college career at Jackson State, his preparations this summer have been “more intense than any year of my college career.”

One major adjustment the younger Sanders has had to go through was getting used to his new teammates. It was a major transition for him to join a new team, but it sounds like he's been able to handle it without any issues thus far:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’d say the meshing is just, you know your personality and just being open and free for everybody to come and speak the truth to,” Shedeur said on getting used to the new faces, via Victoria Hernandez of USA TODAY. “I’d say the relationship with everybody on the team is good.”

This will obviously be a significant factor in how he performs on the field. The fact that he's getting along well with his new teammates bodes obviously well for Shedeur Sanders as he looks to live up to the lofty expectations.