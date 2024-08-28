Last season, the Colorado football team got blown out when they travelled to Eugene to take on the Oregon football team. The Ducks won the game 42-6, and that was that. Most people expected Oregon to easily take care of business in that game, and they did exactly that. However, we now know that Colorado reportedly contacted the Pac-12 after the loss because the Buffaloes believed that the Oregon had unauthorized data and practice footage.

“BREAKING: Colorado football reached out to the Pac-12 last season about potential unauthorized access to its practice video and data service, a source told FOS,” Front Office Sports said in a post. “After a blowout loss, CU staffers alleged that Oregon played a role in the potential breach.”

Multiple sources eventually said that Colorado football never provided any evidence of Oregon football illegally obtaining anything.

“They chose not to move forward,” A source said.

The company that Colorado uses for their footage is Catapult, and they conducted a review of the alleged breach. Catapult didn't find anything.

“We conducted a thorough investigation into reports of unauthorized access to Colorado’s football video footage last season,” a Catapult spokesperson said in a statement to FOS. “We can confirm that the security of our systems was not compromised during the investigation. Our systems are secured with robust encryption along with multiple layers of protection. We encourage all customers to adhere to strong security protocols including maintaining unique logins and passwords for each authorized user, enabling two-step authentication, and restricting access to designated devices to prevent unauthorized access. Catapult is the technology leader in football, and we work tirelessly to maintain that position by offering high quality secure products and best in class customer service.”

Deion Sanders spoke on the issue

Something interesting that happened after that Colorado football vs. Oregon game is that former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson shared a discussion he had with a coach after the game on Undisputed.

“I spoke to somebody in the coaching fraternity right after the game,” Keyshawn Johnson said on the show. “They know some people who coach at Oregon. They [were] telling me, ‘Man, I’ve never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that [Oregon] staff about … game-planning against Colorado so they can beat them.’ That’s the reality of it. I am not making this up.”

Shortly after that, Deion Sanders made an interesting comment during a press conference after being asked about Johnson's comments.

“That happens every week, not just [the] Oregon game,” Deion Sanders said. “That’s just life and I want our coaches to understand that we’re not just playing against a team. We’re playing against all of college football. [There] ain’t too many people lined up [wanting] to see us dominating, to see us win.”

Nothing was found by Catapult or the Oregon staff, but the Buffaloes clearly think there was some funny business happening when they played the Ducks. They also clearly think that kind of stuff happens every week.

This is all a big topic of discussion right now as the Michigan football sign-stealing drama is still unfolding. It will be something that is talked about for a long time in college football.

Colorado football gets their 2024 season started on Thursday against North Dakota State.