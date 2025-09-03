The Alabama football program is currently reeling, dropping 13 spots all the way down to number 21 in the AP poll after their blowout loss to the Florida State Seminoles to kick off the 2025 season. Alabama has not won a championship in half a decade, and it certainly looks like that streak is set to continue if Saturday's result is any indication.

A lot of pressure has been heating up on head coach Kalen DeBoer, whose quest to fill Nick Saban's shoes has been an epic failure so far.

Recently, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram lashed out at DeBoer for his inability to get the Tide to play up to their talent level, and his insistence that this is still a “good football team.”

“I love Kalen DeBoer but rip into this team for me please. Rip into your players for me,” said Ingram, per the Triple Option. “Coach like, I don’t know man. I don’t love the result and I don’t love the press conference either man. And I’m a fan of Kalen DeBoer, I’m a fan of Alabama. I’m Alabama through and through. Roll Tide through and through but right now the sentiment around our program right now is nobody is extremely excited about what just transpired on Saturday.”

Tough times in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama football team is in its worst stretch as a program in the better part of two decades, missing the playoffs in 2024 despite its new 12-team format and looking like a safe bet to do so once again in 2025.

Of course, there are still 11 weeks left in this season for the Crimson Tide to sort things out and go on a run, but if Saturday's performance was any indication, this Alabama team is a poorly coached, undisciplined team that will fold when any sort of pressure is applied.

The good news for Alabama is that they have what should be a tune-up game against Louisiana-Monroe coming up, but with close games against USF over the last two years under their belt, even that one may not be a stress-free occasion for Alabama fans.

The game on Saturday is slated to kick off at 7:45 PM ET from Tuscaloosa.