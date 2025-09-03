The Colorado football program recently got off to a rough start to its 2025 season with a home loss against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home. The game was a start departure to last year, when Colorado experienced its most successful season in years under head coach Deion Sanders.

In the aftermath of the Georgia Tech loss, some wondered if Sanders might make a change to quarterback Julian Lewis, the 17 year-old freshman who didn't play in week one.

Now, Sanders is assuring fans that this will be the case.

“Can we take one thing at a time? I just told you he was playing,” Sanders said when asked if Lewis might start, per ESPN News Services.

Sanders also defended his controversial time management that some claimed lost the Buffaloes the game.

“If we hit the darn plays, we wouldn't be asking these questions,” said Sanders. “We had the plays. We just didn't make it happen.”

He also spoke on the team's attitude in practice as they get ready for the next game.

“We're trying to fix what was broken last week and we're on to this week,” he added. “I was there a few days ago, but I'm gone now. I'm into this week now.”

A rough start for Colorado football

As previously mentioned, in 2024, Colorado football had one of its most successful seasons in years, ultimately making a Bowl Game under the leadership of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

However, those players have now taken their talents to the NFL and it's clear that replacing them will be no easy task. In fairness, Georgia Tech may not be as much of a pushover as they have been in previous seasons, as the Yellow Jackets did nearly beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last season and got better over the summer.

Still, Colorado has some soul searching to do in order to stop this season from getting away from them before it even begins.

The Buffaloes will next take the field at home against Delaware on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.