Following a season opening 34-17 win over New Mexico at the Big House, the Michigan football program looks to continue their momentum in Week 2. Saturday will represent a more strenuous test for the Wolverines, as they will travel to Norman to play the Oklahoma Sooners. In what could be the weekend's marquee matchup, Michigan football EDGE TJ Guy had a rather explicit warning involving teammate Jaishawn Barham. Team beat reporter Brice Marich shared Guy's preview of Barham's upcoming second half performance against Oklahoma in a couple days' time via X (formerly Twitter)'

“#Michigan EDGE TJ Guy on how LB Jaishawn Barham is handling being out and what he expects to see when he returns for the second half of the Oklahoma game: He’s going to fuck shit up (in the second half),'” posted Marich on Tuesday evening.

If Barham can come off the bench and indeed wreak havoc against Oklahoma, it should help the Michigan football team's chances on Saturday. Norman, Oklahoma can be one of college football's toughest environments to play in. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will be making just his second career start. It could be up to Guy, Barham and the rest of the defense to carry the load against the Sooners. Can they handle that and help the Michigan football program to another signature victory?

Michigan football looks for statement win over Oklahoma on Saturday

Saturday will be an important one for Oklahoma as well. The Sooners disappointed during their inaugural SEC campaign, going 6-7 with a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl to Navy. The Sooners overhauled their coaching staff, most notably on offense. Now, the Michigan defense will be dealing with dual-threat quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, both of whom came from Washington State.

If Guy's prediction of Barham's play Saturday is accurate, then Underwood and the Michigan offense just need to put enough points up to stay with the Sooners. If the two powerhouses can get locked into a defensive struggle, then it may benefit the Wolverines defense. In that case, don't sleep on either Guy or Barham making a play on Mateer to seal a momentous victory for the Michigan football program on Saturday night.