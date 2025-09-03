During his Tuesday morning press conference, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day spoke about the team's massive season opening 14-7 win over previously top-ranked Texas. After that victory, the Ohio State football program is now ranked in the top slot, rising from number three last week. Day also spoke about the performance of the Buckeyes starting quarterback Julian Sayin. Per Eleven Warriors' Andy Anders, Day shouted out the signal caller, saying he “never flinched.”

“We felt like he took care of the ball. Made some good throws. … He never flinched,” Day said during the presser.

Sayin was certainly careful with the football, not turning it over once. Although the Texas defense largely kept the sophomore signal caller in check, he was efficient with his 20 passing attempts. Sayin completed 13 of them for 126 yards and a gorgeous scoring pass to wide receiver Carnell Tate. Even though the Longhorns defense was strong, the Ohio State football defensive unit was even better. Can both units bring their “A” game against Grambling this upcoming Saturday to start the season 2-0?

Ohio State football looks to start 2-0 with win over Grambling

Even if all three units of the Ohio State football program don't bring their top form on Saturday, the Buckeyes should have smooth sailing against Grambling. Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and the rest of the offense will likely have a field day in front of their home fans, while Grambling's offense should be an easier task after facing the Longhorns last week.

As long as the Ohio State football team wins Saturday against Grambling, as well as a Week 3 home date with in-state rival Ohio, then they will head into their Big Ten opener undefeated. Furthermore, they will likely still be the top team in the country. It will have also meant that Sayin is still doing his job well and is likely growing at a rate that Day and the coaching staff are happy with. However, that first Big Ten matchup, against Washington on the road, is likely to be one of the Ohio State football program's toughest tests this season. If Sayin continues his progression, then the Week Four clash will be must watch indeed.