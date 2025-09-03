Former LSU football star Justin Jefferson is projected to win Offensive Player of the Year with the Minnesota Vikings, but Ed Orgeron saw this coming long before the NFL hype. During LSU football’s early spring practices, Jefferson ran a sharp double move that left defenders behind. Orgeron immediately knew he was watching something special.

While others viewed Jefferson as undersized and overlooked, Orgeron believed he had the talent and mindset to become a superstar. That belief has aged perfectly, as Justin Jefferson is now one of the league’s most dominant wide receivers.

In high school, Jefferson’s competitive edge was obvious. At Destrehan High, he lined up against future college standouts from Notre Dame, Memphis, and Arkansas State and held his own. He refused to step off the field during drills, knowing every rep mattered. Coaches admired his drive and confidence, but Jefferson carried himself without arrogance. He simply wanted every chance to prove he belonged among the best.

Ed Orgeron, Justin Jefferson’s strongest advocate at LSU, also trusted veteran NFL receivers coach Jerry Sullivan. Orgeron brought Sullivan in as a consultant, and he quickly raved about Jefferson’s crisp route-running and relentless work ethic. Sullivan told Orgeron that Jefferson had everything it took to be “the quintessential role model,” combining elite skill with humility and discipline.

Even off the field, Jefferson’s energy left a lasting impression. Teachers recalled his positivity, charisma, and contagious enthusiasm. That personality made people root for him, helping LSU hold a walk-on spot just to get him on campus. Once he arrived, he rewarded that faith by becoming a critical piece of LSU football’s historic 2019 championship run.

Now, Justin Jefferson has fulfilled the vision Ed Orgeron had years ago since joining the Vikings. What started as a quiet belief in Baton Rouge has transformed into NFL superstardom. Orgeron didn’t just see potential, he saw greatness before the rest of the world caught on.

Could this be the year Justin Jefferson cements himself as the NFL’s undisputed best receiver?