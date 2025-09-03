The California football program has a new look with former NFL coach Ron Rivera as the general manager. Cal is also in its second season in the ACC, and the Golden Bears began the year with a win over Oregon State on the road, 34-15.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who was previously committed to Oregon, threw for 234 yards with three touchdowns in his Cal debut to get the win in a promising start.

Cal's first home game comes on Saturday against Texas Southern, and the program is now throwing out a new wrinkle which is a tribute to the old Oakland Raiders look.

“Sources: Cal football has created a new section in the south end zone of its stadium for The Black Hole, the famed Raiders cheering section. They are calling it The Black Bear. They will welcome the group starting this weekend for the Texas Southern game,” per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Per the Cal football X account, this section will be “designated solely for fans who purchase a ticket through the group’s link on https://CalBears.com.”

Uniting East Bay football fans 🤝 Cal football and the iconic Raider fan group, “The Black Hole,” have created a new section in the south end zone of California Memorial Stadium – “The Black Bear.“ The section will be designated solely for fans who purchase a ticket through the… pic.twitter.com/PEHdO5WCzw — Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 3, 2025

The “Black Hole” was founded in part by Oakland native Rob Rivera, who passed away in 2021 due to complications with COVID-19. The Black Hole originally was in the south end zone of the Oakland Coliseum before making the transition to the south end zone of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, so the Cal program is using the same tactic in the Bay Area in a neat tribute for Raiders fans.

Cal went 6-7 a year ago with four wins at home, but this latest effort is one that could make it more appealing for fans to attend home games. Cal faces Minnesota at home on September 13, but some big games include a home showdown against Bill Belichick's North Carolina program in October on a Friday night and a season finale against SMU.