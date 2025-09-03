The Big Ten looks loaded again in 2025, with Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon leading the charge. Iowa, ranked No. 9 in the way-too-early power rankings, will rely on former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronkowski to jumpstart an offense that has struggled in recent years. As usual, the Hawkeyes' defensive line and experienced offensive front remain their identity.

The bigger story, however, is about coach Kirk Ferentz. With 205 wins, he sits just one victory shy of surpassing Woody Hayes as the Big Ten's winningest coach. For a man who began his Iowa career losing 18 of his first 20 games, the milestone feels surreal.

”I go back, like, how the hell did this happen?” The head coach told On3 this summer.

Ferentz never planned on being a head coach. After six years as an NFL assistant with the Browns and Ravens, he returned to Iowa in 1999. Over the years, he turned down multiple NFL and college offers, preferring stability in Iowa City. He jokes about once being ”the sexy guy in the room” when suitors lined up, but insists he never wanted to swim in the messy waters of donor politics or quick-trigger firings.

Article Continues Below

Instead, Ferentz built a reputation for consistency. Only one losing season in the last 24 years. Two Big Ten titles. Four-time conference Coach of the Year. He even coached his three sons at Iowa, while producing NFL linemen and turning defense-first football into a program hallmark.

That tradition continues in 2025, with Iowa ranked third among the top Big Ten offensive line units. Despite losing Mason Richman to the NFL, the Hawkeyes remain solid up front, ensuring their ground game will stay central to their strategy.

Now at 70 years old, Ferentz admits he won't coach forever. But one more win will place him above Woody Hayes in Big Ten history. For a coach who once seemed destined for mediocrity, it's a milestone that defines the resilience of his remarkable career.