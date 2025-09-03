After Ohio State football’s statement win over Texas football, headlines are buzzing following the Week 2 Heisman poll. Only one Buckeye made the rankings, and it’s not Jeremiah Smith. Instead, safety Caleb Downs claims the spotlight. Caleb Downs now stands among the nation’s top contenders, marking a surprising shift in Ohio State's early-season expectations.

Caleb Downs’ Heisman poll recognition comes after a dominant Week 1 performance. In that game, he helped lead a defense that shut down one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Notably, Downs’ crucial fourth-down stop sealed Ohio State’s big win over Texas and instantly put him on the national radar. Overall, the Buckeyes’ secondary played with energy and discipline, and Downs was at the heart of it.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Smith remains one of Ohio State’s most dynamic offensive weapons. However, his talent isn’t in question, but the Heisman poll didn’t reflect it this week. Even so, Smith has shown flashes of brilliance, and his role in the Buckeyes’ offense continues to grow. For now, though, the spotlight shifts to Downs and his impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Furthermore, experts currently rank only one Buckeye in their top 10, and that lone representative is Caleb Downs. Interestingly, it’s rare for a defensive player to enter the Heisman conversation this early. The fact that it’s happening underscores just how dominant Downs has been. Caleb Downs is quickly building a reputation as one of the most complete defensive backs in the country.

For Ohio State football fans, the debate is heating up. Could Caleb Downs push for serious Heisman consideration? After all, defensive players rarely take home the trophy, but his early case is strong. At the same time, Jeremiah Smith has plenty of time to make his own Heisman push as the season unfolds.

