Week 1 of the College Football season is here as an FCS powerhouse in the North Dakota State Bison face off with the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Dakota State-Colorado prediction and pick.

Equipped with an old-school football approach, the Bison have been one of the more successful college football programs in all of America over the last couple of decades. With a whopping 17 national championships in the sport of football, the expectation at North Dakota State is to win titles year in and year out. In the school's history, the Bison have compiled a 9-4 record overall versus FBS opponents. Under the tutelage of first-year head coach Tim Polasek, can NDSU shock Colorado on their home turf?

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are surely more than ready to buckle up the chinstraps and lace up the cleats after an offseason filled with scrutiny. Although the “haters” are out at full force whether they're in the right or not, Colorado made it a priority to bolster the roster through the transfer portal after a discouraging end to the 2023 season. Beginning 2024 with a challenging contest against the FCS Bison, will the Buffaloes silence their critics with a convincing victory in the team's home opener?

College Football Odds

College Football Odds: North Dakota State-Colorado Odds

North Dakota State: +9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +330

Colorado: -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 59.5 (-115)

Under: 59.5 (-105)

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Colorado

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Why The North Dakota State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pressure, pressure, and more pressure. Despite Colorado being 4-8 last year, the Buffaloes will provide a stiff challenge unlike anything the Bison have faced at the FCS level. However, CU is replacing a large bulk of their offensive line. Although the Buffs did land the top offensive line prospect in Jordan Seaton, Colorado was forced to replace the hog mollies up front in the transfer portal after surrendering a school-record 56 sacks a year ago. Considering that the Bison managed to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks 40.7% of the time in 2023, making sure that the defense doesn't give QB Shedeur Sanders all day to throw in the pocket will be vital.

Of course, North Dakota State also loves to pound the rock at will. Don't look now, but the Bison love to throw 22 personnel at opposing defenses that include classic I-formation and two tight-end set looks. Right off the bat, Colorado's depth at the line of scrimmage on defense will be tested due to NDSU's sheer physicality up front. As long as the Bison stay ahead of the chains and avoid third-longs by running the football efficiently, then they may give Colorado a run for their money.

Why The Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

The biggest question mark for North Dakota State's defense is whether or not they have the bodies and skill to keep up with an elite Colorado passing attack.

On paper, CU has no shortage of weapons, and the biggest advantage the Buffaloes have over the Bison is through the air. Not only is Shedeur Sanders a bonafide Heisman contender barring CU's success, but the receiving corps of Colorado is something that an FCS school like North Dakota State is not used to seeing. Despite this advantage, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and company would love to find a way to pound the rock against a physical defense like the Bison. The passing game will be there, but the Buffaloes can't afford to fall into the trap of relying on the aerial attack far too often. Displaying a decent amount of balance through the air and in the run game will make Colorado nearly impossible to stop.

Defensively, the Buffaloes must hone in on Bison quarterback Cam Miller. With 15 starts under his belt during the 2023 season, Miller is known to dice up defenses with his legs in addition to his vast experience under center. He is not an elite thrower of the football by any means, so if CU can keep Miller in the pocket and prevent him from extending plays, the Buffs should be in good shape.

Final North Dakota State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Could Colorado be overlooking North Dakota State? It's unlikely. At the end of the day, Coach Prime knows what his team is up against and should have his troops ready for battle on Thursday night. It may be close early, but Colorado will pull away late. Take the Buffaloes to stand tall in their home opener.

Final North Dakota State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -9.5 (-118)