So far, the 2025 college football season has had more drama off the field than on the field, headlined by what happened with Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports last weekend in Columbus. Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten agreed with FOX that he would not be allowed in stadiums. Well, the Big 12 is going the opposite route and leaning into the attention of it all.
Yahoo Sports college football Ross Dellenger reported that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and the rest of the Big 12 athletic directors held a 40-minute conference call on Wednesday with Dave Portnoy and offered him a “blank canvas” of engagement opportunities and want Barstool Sports to integrate into their campuses across the conference.
Dellenger posted on X: “Brett Yormark and Big 12 ADs held a 40-minute call today with Dave Portnoy, offering him a ‘blank canvas' of engagement opportunities and emphasizing their full support of integrating the Barstool brand across league campuses, starting this week with Iowa State-Iowa.”