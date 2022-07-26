DeForest Buckner’s NSFW admission on Colts crapping the bed in 2021

Indianapolis Colts finished the 2021 NFL season over .500 with a 9-8 record but that was not enough to carry them into the playoffs, and it’s something defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would want to use as a motivation for the upcoming 2022 NFL campaign. Buckner had a blunt take on the Colts’ fate in 2021 while also expressing his confidence in Indianapolis’ chances for a stronger rebound this year.

Via Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar:

DeForest Buckner on last year: “We shit the bed,” goes on to say they’ve put the focus on this season now with new additions, new team

There are indeed plenty of new faces on the Colts’ roster, headlined by Matt Ryan, who will be the starter for the team following a season where Indianapolis had to rely on Carson Wentz to take care of the offense from under center. Last season, the Colts leaned heavily on their rushing attack, particularly on running back Jonathan Taylor, as Wentz struggled in the pocket. Indianapolis was second in the NFL that season with 149.4 rushing yards per game but just 26th in passing yards per contest (197.7) and 24th in pass completions rate (62.19%).

The short-term future is arguably brighter for the Buckner and the rest of the Colts’ defense, especially after the additions of the likes of five-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.