NBA analyst and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal is speaking out about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's placement in a recent all-time players' list from Bleacher Report. A top 100 NBA players' list by B/R has created significant buzz. After placing Bryant at No. 11 on the list, O'Neal called it out for leaving Kobe outside of the top 10, which didn't sit well with many fans on social media.

O'Neal didn't hold back, responding directly to B/R's X, formerly Twitter.

“Kobe at 11 is criminal,” O'Neal wrote.

Despite locking down the No. 6 spot on the list, Shaquille O'Neal doesn't agree with the teammate who helped him to three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Magic Johnson led both Hall of Famers at No. 3 on the list, while a current Lakers forward, LeBron James, was ranked No. 2 behind Michael Jordan. James and Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry (No. 10) are the only active players in B/R's top 10.

Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant is listed at No. 13, and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic is No. 17.

Lakers' Kobe Bryant left outside Bleacher Report's Top 10 list

For a player who's considered one of the greatest to ever wear purple and gold, Kobe Bryant is an all-time Lakers great. While differentiating Bryant's overall talent from his immense influence on an entire generation, Bleacher Report explained what led to his placement on its list.

While labeling Bryant as an NBA player with “top-10 status,” B/R praised Kobe's significance as one of the league's most influential talents of all time.

“There's a case to be made that Kobe is actually the most influential to ever set foot on the NBA’s hardwood. His prime [was] bisected with two different periods: the era in which mythology reigns supreme, and the social media age, which broadened his exposure and brand and, by extension, his legend.