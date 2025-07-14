The Detroit Lions do not have a trophy case loaded with Lombardi Trophies. But Detroit still has a proud history in the NFL, including multiple NFL Championships before the Super Bowl era. The Lions also boast some of the best players in league history, most notably Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Detroit has entered a new renaissance under head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had arguably their best regular season in franchise history in 2024. Detroit won 15 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, both of which had never been done before.

Does that make 2024 the best season in Lions history? And if not, where does it stack up among the other memorable seasons in franchise legend?

Below we will explore the top 10 best Detroit Lions teams of all time.

10. 2014 Lions

Regular Season Record: 11-5

Result: Lost against Cowboys 24-20 in Wild Card Round

Superlative: Peak 2010s Lions, controversial playoff loss

We'll start with one of the few Lions teams from this century.

The 2014 season was the peak of Lions football during the Matthew Stafford years.

Detroit was loaded with talent on both sides of the football. Stafford had both Megatron and Golden Tate at wide receiver, along with rookie tight end Eric Ebron. Detroit also had a strong running game with the duo of Reggie Bush and Joique Bell.

Let's no forget the defense. The Lions had plenty of stars on defense, including superstar Ndamukong Suh, edge rusher Ezekiel Ansah, linebacker DeAndre Levy, and a young Darius Slay.

The Lions did not win the NFC North, but made the playoffs as a wild card team for the second time in Stafford's career.

Detroit lost in controversial fashion, thanks to a picked up flag that could have changed the game in their favor.

9. 1962 Lions

Regular Season Record: 11-3

Result: Missed the playoffs

Superlative: Third consecutive Playoff Bowl win

The sad truth is that it is still tough to create a bulletproof top 10 list for Lions seasons.

As a result, I am including the 1962 season where the Lions failed to make the playoffs. But there is some important context to consider.

The Lions had a great regular season, finishing with 11 wins. They only missed the playoffs because the 13-1 Packers made it to the NFL Championship. Remember, the playoff format at the time only sent the top team from each conference to the title game.

The NFL held a Playoff Bowl each season during the 1960s, which was essentially a game for third place in the league. Detroit won its third consecutive Playoff Bowl in 1962, showcasing just how close the team was to additional title game appearances.

By the way, the Lions handed the Packers their only loss of the regular season, 26-14, on Thanksgiving. That's a great cherry on top.

8. 2024 Lions

Regular Season Record: 15-2

Result: Lost against Commanders 45-31 in Divisional Round

Superlative: Best regular season in franchise history

The 2024 Lions deserve a spot on this list, despite their terrible performance against the Commanders in the playoffs.

Detroit accomplished many impressive feats during the 2024 season. They won their second consecutive NFC North title, the first time that's ever happened. The team's 15 win in the regular season was also a franchise first.

The Lions were humming on all cylinders on offense. They led the NFL with 564 points scored, an average of 33.2 points per game.

If the Lions had returned to the NFC Championship, this season could have easily been in the top five.

7. 1954 Lions

Regular Season Record: 9-2-1

Result: Lost against Browns 56-10 in NFL Championship

Superlative: Dominant regular season, fourth consecutive title game

I'm putting this team here because of their disappointing end to the season.

This was essentially the same Lions squad that won NFL Championships in 1952 and 1953 (more on that later. In fact, Detroit logged its fourth consecutive trip to the NFL Championship in 1954.

But the Lions could not finish the job this time. They were dismantled in the title game. It took a few years before Detroit could get back to the top of the mountain.

6. 1991 Lions

Regular Season Record: 12-4

Result: Lost against Redskins 41-10 in NFC Championship

Superlative: First playoff win since 1957, prime Sanders and Spielman

Is the 1991 squad the best Lions team in the Super Bowl era?

It is hard to argue with the legendary talent the Lions had at the time. Peak Barry Sanders was simply unstoppable and made some one-of-a-kind highlights in Detroit's 38-6 beatdown against Dallas in the playoffs.

The Lions also had Chris Spielman leading the defense, another legendary player in franchise history.

Before 2023, this was Detroit's best shot of getting to the Super Bowl. But it ended in ugly fashion against Washington.

5. 2023 Lions

Regular Season Record: 12-5

Result: Lost against 49ers 34-31 in NFC Championship

Superlative: First playoff win since 1991, beginning of Dan Campbell era

Oh what could have been.

The 2023 season was a truly special time in the history of the franchise.

Article Continues Below

Detroit accomplished many firsts in 2023. The Lions won their first NFC North title in franchise history. They also logged their first playoff victory since 1991 in a truly special battle against Matthew Stafford's Rams in Detroit.

The Lions finally showed what they are capable of under Campbell's leadership. And it nearly took them to the Super Bowl.

Detroit made it all the way to the NFC Championship game. The Lions were up 24-7 at halftime over the 49ers, with victory well within sight. Unfortunately, Detroit surrendered 27 unanswered points in the second half in an epic meltdown that Lions fans will never forget.

The 2023 squad deserve a spot in the top five for getting as close to the Super Bowl as any Lions team ever has.

4. 1957 Lions

Regular Season Record: 8-4

Result: Defeated Browns 59-14 in NFL Championship

Superlative: Bobby Layne injury, Lions dominate title game

This was a huge season for the Lions in retrospect.

1957 was the last time the Lions won a title game in the NFL. They did so in spectacular fashion, dominating the NFL Championship with 59 points scored. It should be no surprise that this is still a Lions playoff record.

The biggest headline of the season was a midseason injury to QB Bobby Layne. Tobin Rote led the Lions to the title, but the team would never be the same.

Detroit traded Layne away in 1958, and The Curse of Bobby Layne was born.

3.1935 Lions

Regular Season Record: 7-3-2

Result: Defeated Giants 26-7 in NFL Championship

Superlative: First title in franchise history, stout defense

It's hard to argue with a team's first title in franchise history.

The Lions cruised in the playoffs to their first NFL Championship. But they were also dominant during the regular season.

Detroit finished the season with the best defense in the NFL based on yards allowed. That paired well with an offense that ranked second in points scored.

2. 1953 Lions

Regular Season Record: 10-2

Result: Defeated Browns 17-16 in NFL Championship

Superlative: Back-to-back titles, Hall of Fame roster

The 1953 Lions won the team's second consecutive NFL Championship on the backs of a star-studded roster.

Detroit had a roster completely stacked with future Hall of Famers.

Bobby Layne, Doak Walker, Lou Creekmur, and Dick Stanfel would all go on to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And that's just the offensive players.

The Lions added rookie linebacker Joe Schmidt before the 1953 season, another legendary player who entered the Hall of Fame.

1. 1952 Lions

Regular Season Record: 9-3

Result: Defeated Browns 17-7 in NFL Championship

Superlative: First 50s title

There are a few reasons why the 1952 Lions deserves the top spot on this list.

First there's the accomplishments. Detroit won its first NFL Championship of the 1950s. It was not the first in franchise history, but it did usher in the best era in Lions football to date.

One aspect that takes the 1952 team over the top is its elite defense, particularly their performance in the NFL Championship.

Detroit held the great Otto Graham and the Browns to a measly seven points while securing the second title in franchise history.