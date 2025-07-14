Max Fried didn’t join the New York Yankees as a question mark. He joined as a proven ace. But 2025 marks his first year in the Bronx, and adjusting to the pressure of New York isn’t a guarantee, no matter your resume. That’s why former franchise legend and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia took time during the MLB All-Star Game festivities to show love for Fried’s dominant first half.

During a segment on The Pat McAfee Show, Yankees legend Sabathia praised Fried’s outstanding performance in his first season wearing pinstripes.

"It's been incredible to watch what Max Fried has done this season.. If you can make it in New York it's the greatest place to play baseball" ~ @CC_Sabathia #ProgrumSummerRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/TNShjATVNe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video segment was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by McAfee’s show and quickly made the rounds on social media, fueling even more buzz around Fried’s All-Star-level performance in 2025.

Since signing an eight-year, $218 million contract with New York this past offseason, the former Braves southpaw has delivered on every front. His current numbers, 11 wins, a 2.43 ERA, and 1.01 WHIP through 20 starts, place him among the most elite arms in all of baseball.

Though this is Fried’s first season in pinstripes — and he has yet to pitch in the postseason for New York — he’s already shown the ability to thrive under pressure. Sabathia, who knows exactly what it takes to pitch in the Bronx, emphasized that success with the Yankees isn’t just about talent — it’s about mental toughness.

Fried’s pitch mix has taken a noticeable leap this season. With sharper vertical sinker movement and improved pitch sequencing, he’s keeping hitters off balance more consistently than ever — a key reason for his strong first half in the Bronx.

Even after a minor blister forced him out of his most recent start vs. the Chicago Cubs, the team expects him back soon. His health will be critical as the Bronx Bombers try to close the gap in a competitive AL East. As of the All-Star break, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the division at 55-41, with the Yankees just two games back at 53-43. The Boston Red Sox, riding a scorching 10-game win streak, sit one game behind New York at 53-45. The Tampa Bay Rays 50-47 and Baltimore Orioles 43-52 round out the division, with Baltimore 11.5 games out of first.

With the division race tightening and October on the horizon, Fried’s consistency on the mound could be the deciding factor in ending the Yankees’ 15-season World Series drought.