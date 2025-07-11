The Los Angeles Rams have a storied history and have been very successful over their long time in the NFL. While the greatest Rams teams ever have won Lombardi trophies, there have been other excellent teams. Yes, some of the best Rams teams ever have come close to winning the title without actually claiming it. It's time to rank the 10 best Rams teams of all time.

10. 2017 Rams

With the move to Los Angeles, the Rams hired Sean McVay to become their new head coach. After struggling for an entire decade, the newest team in Los Angeles (technically), won the NFC West with an 11-5 record. However, they stumbled in the playoffs, losing to the Atlanta Falcons 26-13 in the NFC Wildcard.

9. 1989 Rams

Longtime fans remember this season as the last time the Rams made the playoffs before they eventually moved to St. Louis. Significantly, the team went 11-5 and finished second in the NFC West. They would then throttle the Philadelphia Eagles 21-7 in the NFC Wild Card Game at Veterans Stadium. Then, they would win a classic overtime thriller 19-13 over the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round.

This set up a classic NFC Championship Game showdown against their biggest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Sadly, the Rams could not compete, losing 30-3 to one of the greatest 49ers teams of all time.

8. 1973 Rams

Chuck Knox coached the franchise in 1973, and they steadily made strides, going 12-2 to win the NFC West. Significantly, it was their first appearance in the playoffs after the AFL-NFL merger. While they looked like they had a good chance, they would fall to the Dallas Cowboys 27-16 at Texas Stadium.

7. 1978 Rams

Similarly to the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams had a good decade in the '70s without actually winning a title. Regretfully, this season was no different. After winning the NFC West with a 12-4 record, the stage was set for a big playoff run. First, the Rams destroyed the Vikings 34-10 in the NFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately, they had one of their worst performance ever, losing 28-0 to the Cowboys in the NFC Title Game.

6. 1985 Rams

This was a season where the favorite football team from Los Angeles simply ran into a powerhouse. Regardless, they were still an outstanding team. Things looked amazing for a while, as Los Angeles went 11-5 and won the NFC West. Then, they blanked the Cowboys 20-0 in the NFC Divisional Round. But they ran into the “Monsters on Midway”, and lost 24-0 to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Game. Although Eric Dickerson was leading the charge, they would not be able to overcome one of the best defenses of all time.

5. 2018 Rams

One season after losing in McVay's debut season, the team looked to right the wrongs and make a statement. Ultimately, they certainly did that by going 13-3 and winning the NFC West. The first test came in the NFC Divisional Round, when they overcame the Cowboys 30-22. Then, they edged out the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in one of the most controversial NFC Title games ever played.

A showdown with Tom Brady was next. After losing to him nearly 17 years prior, they once again failed to beat the GOAT, falling 13-3 to the Pats in Super Bowl LIII.

4. 1979 Rams

This was the first-ever Super Bowl appearance for the Rams. Additionally, it was their seventh consecutive NFC West title, demonstrating their dominance in the 1970s. Despite only having a +14 point differential over their opponents, this team made it to the Big Game.

The path to greatness started with a 21-19 stunner over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they blanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 in the NFC Championship Game. But it would all come to a head in Super Bowl XIV, where they faced the last remnants of the “Steel Curtain.”

The Rams led the Pittsburgh Steelers 7-3 after the first quarter, and there was a good chance they might win. However, the Steelers adjusted and started their comeback. Despite leading 13-10 at halftime, the Rams were unable to hold on, and the Steelers overcame them in the second half to win 31-19. This is one of the greatest Rams teams not to receive the recognition it deserved, largely due to the outcome of the Big Game.

3. 2001 Rams

The Rams had won the Super Bowl two seasons prior to this, and appeared to have a chance to win another. After all, they were the “Greatest Show on Turf”, with one of the most explosive offenses of all time. Unfortunately, they ran into Brady and one of the greatest Patriots teams of all time.

After setting a franchise record in wins (14) and winning the NFC West, it all looked inevitable. First, they destroyed the Green Bay Packers 45-17 in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they edged out the Eagles 29-24 in the NFC Championship Game, which set them up for the classic showdown with the Pats.

Kurt Warner had already won the title two seasons ago and was ready for another. Ultimately, he would go 28 for 44 with 365 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Marshall Faulk was unable to gain traction on the ground, rushing 17 times for 76 yards. Their defense would allow Brady to march down the field and set up a historic game-winning field goal from Vinatieri. While the Rams indeed threatened to be a force over the next few seasons, they never got close again.

2. 2021 Rams

At this point, the Rams had never won a title while in Los Angeles. Yes, the team had won their lone title while playing in St. Louis. The Rams won the NFC West by going 12-5. Then, they started the playoffs with a bang, demolishing the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Game. The Rams then beat a Brady-led Buccaneers team 30-27 at Raymond James Stadium. Finally, they overcame the Niners 20-17 to set up a classic Super Bowl against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Things looked bad for the Rams, as they trailed 20-16 in the fourth quarter. However, they battled back, as Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left. This was one of the greatest Rams teams ever because of their perseverance and unwillingness to lose. Consequently, it is a game that will give Bengals fans nightmares for years to come.

1. 1999 Rams

This team just missed making the top-100 teams of all time list, but it was certainly the best Rams team of all time. Remarkably, this team was not supposed to be anywhere close to the Big Game. No one even knew who Warner was before the season began, and he was working at a grocery store not that long before. Initially, Trent Green was expected to start for the Rams at the beginning of the season. But when he sustained an injury, Warner took over, and the rest is history.

The Rams went 13-3 to win the NFC West and earn the top seed in the NFC. First, they beat the Vikings 49-37 in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they defeated the Buccaneers 11-6 in a gritty NFC Title Game.

The Rams built a 9-0 halftime lead against the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Then, they steadily scored two more touchdowns before holding on, as linebacker Mike Jones made an exceptional tackle to stop Titans' receiver Kevin Dyson at the one-yard line to win the game as time expired. The unexpected journey and the core memories of this playoff run make this the best Rams team ever.