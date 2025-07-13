The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to get revenge during the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City fell short of their three-peat in a blowout loss against Philadelphia. But the Chiefs have all of their important players back for the 2025 season. There's plenty of reason for Chiefs fans to be optimistic about their team getting back to the Super Bowl this season.

Kansas City attacked the offseason with one goal in mind — preventing another game like Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs added plenty of talent on the offensive line, headlined by signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and drafting tackle Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The sad reality is that not every Chiefs player will not make the final roster. Every player must earn their roster spot during training camp and the preseason. If they don't stack up, they'll be cut or traded.

Could the Chiefs decide to part ways with a few players before the start of the season? Or perhaps stash a few guys to shop at the trade deadline?

Below we will explore three sneaky Chiefs trade candidates entering NFL training camp later this month.

Could the Chiefs find a trade market for JuJu Smith-Schuster?

The Chiefs need to look into the possibility of trading Smith-Schuster.

Kansas City's wide receiver room will look a lot different in 2025. Both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown should be healthy and back in the starting lineup. There is also rookie Jalen Royals who will compete for snaps.

All of this is bad news for Smith-Schuster.

The veteran wide receiver is long removed from his most productive years. Smith-Schuster had one good year in Kansas City, logging 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He left for a season in New England before coming back to Kansas City in 2024.

Unfortunately, Smith-Schuster made much less of an impact last season. Even with the team's desperate need for receivers.

Smith-Schuster only managed 18 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Chiefs were unwilling to feed Smith-Schuster in 2024, I don't see why they should be optimistic about him in 2025.

Kansas City has already seen what Smith-Schuster can do in an emergency situation. It was not impressive enough to prevent them from exploring a trade.

The question becomes can the Chiefs actually find a suitor who wants him?

Ultimately, it feels like Smith-Schuster could make the final roster as the team's last receiver. If he does, then Smith-Schuster could be a trade candidate to watch around the NFL trade deadline.

It might be time for the Chiefs to move on from Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The 2025 season should be an important year for Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Kansas City used a first-round pick on Anudike-Uzomah back during the 2023 NFL Draft. He has yet to make a big impact for the Chiefs.

Anudike-Uzomah has yet to crack the starting lineup, instead letting George Karlaftis and Mike Danna hold down the edge position.

Throughout his young career, Anudike-Uzomah has only managed 41 total tackles and three sacks. That is simply disappointing for a former first-round pick.

The Chiefs need to be honest with themselves. Is it worth keeping Anudike-Uzomah around for depth? Or should they pull the ripcord and try to get some value back for him?

Anudike-Uzomah has two years left on his rookie contract, which gives Kansas City some flexibility. That could be an asset if trying to trade him now. Or the Chiefs could give him one more years and still have the option to trade him.

If the Chiefs do move Anudike-Uzomah, I imagine it would happen closer to the trade deadline.

Do the Chiefs have enough secondary depth to part ways with Jaylen Watson?

The Chiefs also made some great strides with their secondary this offseason.

Kansas City added Kristian Fulton in free agency and he is the presumed starter opposite of Trent McDuffie. That could make last year's starter Jaylen Watson a tradeable player.

This is not the first time Watson has come up as a trade candidate this offseason.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report identified Watson as a top trade candidate earlier this offseason.

Davenport likes the idea of moving on from Watson during the final year of his contract. But he did caution that the Chiefs cannot lose too many players on defense.

“For a team that has utterly dominated the AFC over the past decade or so, the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have a roster with a lot of obvious trade candidates,” Davenport wrote. “The massive contracts handed out to the team’s stars have impacted the team’s depth—there just aren’t that many players the team can afford to part with.”

Players like Jaylen Watson are hard to come by in the modern NFL. The Chiefs would be wise to at least explore the possibility of cashing in on his talents before it is too late.