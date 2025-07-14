Shohei Ohtani walks into MLB All-Star game weekend as one of the main attractions. Many fans will wonder if the National League team will allow the Los Angeles Dodgers star to swing and pitch Tuesday.

Dave Roberts holds that decision for the NL roster. The skipper Roberts already turned to Ohtani's versatility a month before the All-Star game.

But Ohtani is addressing something else about his two-way nature on the diamond. He's dove into a “longevity” goal via Dodgers reporter Doug McKain at Truist Park.

“It's always hard to determine the longevity of any career. My goal is just to be able to play two-way as long as possible and to play baseball as long as possible,” Ohtani said.

There you have it. The perennial All-Star wants to continue to throw heat then blast the baseball for as long as he can. He's not wavering from his versatility.

Next move for Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani revealed

Ohtani has delivered multiple profound moments for Dodger Blue. That includes ending the Dodgers' seven-game slide on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants.

He's impressed time and time again for Dodger fans. But he's his own worst critic when it comes to throwing. Which Ohtani shared during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Monday.

“I really just have to increase volume, but aside from that I feel pretty good with what I have,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

The right-handed thrower has started five games on the hill. He's allowed five hits with one run. Ohtani has struck out 10 batters.

As a hitter, Ohtani has blasted 102 hits. He leads all MLB batters with 32 home runs. Ohtani additionally leads the league with 91 runs.

Ohtani is a designated hitter for Tuesday's contest. He's one of three LA starters on the NL's side alongside Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.