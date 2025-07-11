The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had numerous elite players over the years and have experienced considerable success throughout their history. After being abysmal in their early years, the league has some of the best Buccaneers teams ever to play the game. The Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning teams have been extraordinary. Conversely, some of the best Buccaneers teams in franchise history have fallen just short. It's time to look at the greatest Tampa Bay teams of all time, which have also featured players on the NFL's top 100 list.

10 greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneers teams of all time

10. 1981 Buccaneers

The Bucs had one fantastic season prior to this (more on that below), and came into this season with moderate expectations. While Tampa Bay did not make the Super Bowl, this team still had all the talent in the world, including quarterback Doug Williams. The Bucs went 9-7 and won the Central Division. Unfortunately, they stumbled in the Divisional Round, losing 38-0 to the Dallas Cowboys.

9. 2022 Buccaneers

When Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, it was a shock to the entire NFL. At this point, the Bucs had already won a Super Bowl. This was the season when Brady retired, only to change his mind 40 days later. Of course, the Bucs would struggle throughout the season. Yet, they still won the division, despite an 8-9 record. Although they lost 31-14 to the Cowboys in the Wildcard Round, this team deserved more and had the talent to make a deep run.

8. 1997 Buccaneers

The Bucs went 6-10 in the previous season, and expectations were low. However, they responded with a 10-6 record and finished second in the Central. The Buccaneers defeated the Detroit Lions 20-10 in the Wildcard Round. Unfortunately, they lost 21-7 in the NFC Championship Game to the Green Bay Packers. But that did not change the fact that this team was building the foundation for a future Super Bowl.

7. 1979 Buccaneers

This was a historic year in the Tampa Bay area. Just three seasons removed from the season where they did not win a game, the '79 Bucs responded with their first winning season. Coach John McKay led the club to a 10-6 record and first in the Central Division. Then, the Bucs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-17 in the NFC Divisional Round before losing 9-0 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. While it was not the result they wanted, the Bucs still had a fantastic season, and the future looked bright.

6. 2005 Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had won the Super Bowl three seasons before this. Yet, there was still enough talent left from that team, and they had the potential to win another one. After going 11-5 to win the NFC South, Tampa looked poised for a good run. Ultimately, they would find an early exit in a 17-10 loss to the Washington Redskins.

5. 2000 Buccaneers

This comes from the Tony Dungy era, when the Bucs were routinely making the playoffs but would always fall short. After finishing second in the NFC Central Division, the Bucs felt the rush and the chance to make a run. Unfortunately, they lost 21-3 to the Eagles, ending their dreams of winning a title.

4. 2021 Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were the defending Super Bowl champions, and fans believed they had a chance to repeat. Amazingly, they went 13-4 and won the NFC South Division. After beating the Eagles 31-15 in the Wild Card Round, their season ended in heartbreak, as they lost 30-27 to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Brady contemplated retirement after this game. Subsequently, he would agree to come back.

3. 1999 Buccaneers

This is another team from the Dungy era that had a chance to make it to the Super Bowl. Although they won the NFC Central with an 11-5 record, there was still a long road ahead. Things started well when the Bucs defeated the Redskins 14-13 in the NFC Wildcard Round. However, the season ended with an 11-6 loss to the St. Louis Rams.

2. 2020 Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had not won a Super Bowl since the 2002 season (more on that below), and it looked like they would not even make the playoffs. Significantly, they were 7-5 heading into their bye week, and all looked lost. Despite signing Brady to a contract, the GOAT appeared to have lost his edge. Then, a light switched on. Brady went off and continued to form chemistry with Mike Evans, who would finish with 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Bucs won the rest of their regular-season games. Then, they defeated the Washington Football Team 31-21 in the NFC Wild Card. The Buccaneers stunned their divisional rival New Orleans Saints 30-20 in the NFC Divisional Round at the Louisiana Superdome. Then, the Bucs overcame the Packers 31-26 in a classic NFC Championship win at Lambeau Field.

The Super Bowl was here, and many did not believe the Bucs could topple Patrick Mahomes. But the Bucs proved them wrong, sacking Mahomes three times and keeping the entire offense off balance. Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes from Brady to pace the offense. Meanwhile, the defense thrived, with Devin White making 12 total tackles, while Lavonte David had six. White also had an interception, while Antoine Winfield Jr. also picked off Mahomes. Overall, this is one of the greatest Buccaneers teams of all time.

1. 2002 Buccaneers

Warren Sapp is one of the best players ever to play, and he was instrumental in helping the Bucs conquer the Oakland Raiders. When you think of the best Buccaneers teams in franchise history, it's hard to ignore the team that mauled the entire league in 2002. One of the best Buccaneers teams in franchise history had a new coach that season, as Jon Gruden was leading the charge. Unsurprisingly, it motivated the team to achieve even greater success.

The Bucs went 12-4 and won the NFC South that season. Then, they throttled the San Francisco 49ers 31-6 in the NFC Divisional Round before destroying the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in the NFC Title Game.

The Super Bowl showdown with the Oakland Raiders was special because Gruden was facing his former team. Additionally, it would prove to be advantageous, as Gruden knew everything about the Raiders and how they ran. After a 3-3 first quarter, the Bucs would score 17 points in the second quarter to build a large lead that they would never surrender. This elite defense intercepted Rich Gannon five times en route to a significant 48-21 win. This game will always be in the memories of Bucs' fans because it was the first title, and showed that they belong in the conversation when it came to the greatest NFL teams of all time.