After using the No. 4 overall pick on Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts have already named the rookie their Week 1 starting quarterback. Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about succeeding at QB for the Colts and thinks Richardson has all the tools necessary to succeed.

When the Colts drafted Richardson, Manning reportedly texted the quarterback to wish him the best of luck. While Richardson's draft capital would have fans calling for his name had he not become the starter, Manning believes the rookie did everything in his power to earn the job, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

“By no means would I think they're doing this for any other reason than he's earned the job and they can build the offense around him even though he's young,” Manning said.

Still, the Hall of Fame quarterback understands Richardson will undergo some growing pains as a rookie. Manning prescribes more reps as the best medicine and thinks the Colts' decision to immediately start him will only help Richardson grow.

“When you have a high pick in the NFL Draft, that team's probably earned that high pick,” Manning continued. “There's going to be holes and there's going to be some growing pains, but you keep going.”

Peyton Manning is still the Colts' all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He has the most wins amongst QBs in Indianapolis' history. Anthony Richardson has a long way to go before he catches the legendary quarterback in terms of Colts prestige.

But as Richardson tries to climb the ladder, he'll have an elite supporter in Manning.