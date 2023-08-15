The Indianapolis Colts named rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson their week 1 starter, beating out Gardner Minshew, and he told reporters that he was shocked to find out the news and is thankful for his teammates and everyone in the building.

“Honestly, I was shocked,” Anthony Richardson said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I've been grinding, putting in the work to get the title, but it's not really all about the title. I'm just trying to make sure I'm ready for the team. Despite being labeled as QB1, I've still got other guys in the room helping me to get to that standard. I'm forever thankful for them. I appreciate them and I'm glad I did get the nod and have the trust of everybody in the building.”

It is not surprising to many that Richardson was announced as the starter, but the timing might have been surprising with it being this early.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, so it was a matter of time until he became the starter, even if Gardner Minshew was the starter in week 1.

Richardson will make his NFL debut at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 1. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the Jaguars and throughout his rookie season, given that the prevailing thought on Richardson was that he is a raw prospect with a ton of upside.

If the Colts can coach up Richardson the right way, they could have a very good quarterback on their hands.