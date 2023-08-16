The Indianapolis Coltshave named their starter, and first year head coach Shane Steichen is psyched about the athletic prowess of his rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

Steichen gushed about Richardson's sky-high potential at 6-foot-4 and bulked up to over 250 pounds. He has similar measurements to powerhouse RB Derrick Henry, and has the chance to be extremely special as his coach is quickly discovering.

“You see the upside on film, it just jumps off the tape,” Steichen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Holy smokes, there aren’t many guys that can do the things that he’s doing, so let’s roll,” Steichen said

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Steichen and the Colts aren't only pumped about his on-the-field ability, but also the way the rookie has carried himself around the facility. His coach detailed how he conducts himself and is well-liked by teammates, which was part of the deciding factor in naming him as starter so early in his career.

“Starting in OTAS, getting him in here after the draft, his work habits, what he’s doing, the playmaking ability he brings,” Steichen said. “Great, high-character guy. The way he treats people, he’s a charismatic guy, he cares about people, great teammate, he wants to do everything right.”

The Colts will hope Richardson can progress on the field in week 1 as much as he has through offseason camp, as the pressure mounts on the young rookie. Starting as a first-year QB can be tough in a cut-throat league, as seen with the Zach Wilson saga in New York. Richardson already threw a pick in his first game action last weekend, and will hope to right the ship quickly.

Indianapolis has the fortune of playing in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, as half of the AFC South teams will be starting new QBs. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the favorite at -155 to win it, but the Colts will have a chance to compete with each team if Richardson can translate his athletic ability into offensive production with his teammates.