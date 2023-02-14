It may not be long before Greg Roman lands on his feet again, and that could be with the Washington Commanders. Roman is reportedly scheduled to have an interview with Washington for the offensive coordinator position, per Zach Selby of Commanders.com.

Roman is looking for a new job in the NFL following his decision to resign from his role as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. Roman had seen his popularity among Ravens fans and players take a plunge during the 2022 NFL season in which Baltimore ranked just 20th in scoring offense with 20.4 points per game and only 16th in total offense with a production of 340.2 total yards per contest.

“After visiting with Coach [John] Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities,” Greg Roman shared back in January (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN). “I’ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion.”

Despite the way the Ravens’ offense performed in 2022, the Commanders apparently have enough interest to at least kick the tires on the potential of hiring Roman. The Commanders are searching for a replacement for Scott Turner, who was fired by Washington after the team struggled to put points on the board in 2022. The Commanders averaged just 18.9 points and ranked just 28th in the league with a mere 4.9 yards per play average.