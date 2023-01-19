Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is no stranger to coaching searches. That said, it should be unsurprising that Harbaugh has such a matter-of-fact perspective on offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s decision to pursue other opportunities.

“It just worked its way into that place…We just understood where we were at,” he said of the coaching change, per Luke Jones of Baltimore Positive.

The Ravens finished just 29th in total passing yards (3,202), 28th in first downs (149) and in the bottom-10 of the league in total touchdowns (34) during the 2022 season.

The departure of Roman leaves Harbaugh looking for his seventh offensive coordinator since 2008, when he took the reins in Baltimore.

With Lamar Jackson’s future up in the air and franchise quarterbacks so difficult to find, Baltimore will choose an OC who Jackson not only connects with but can also help the fifth-year quarterback return to MVP form. Jackson, though rightfully lauded as one of the best players in the league, still has room to grow.

The Ravens haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020, the season after Jackson won unanimous MVP honor. That lack of postseason success, at least, is unacceptable for a player of Jackson’s caliber.

Of course, the Florida native may have a team further down south in mind as he approaches free agency. It would be unsurprising if Jackson desired to stay in Baltimore, and the Ravens could slap the franchise tag on him. However, there is no guarantee Jackson plays in Baltimore next season, let alone beyond 2023.

The Ravens’ next move could be the difference between them remaining a perennial playoff pretender or having to rebuild in the next couple of years.