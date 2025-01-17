Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury just made a major decision ahead of his team's playoff game against the Detroit Lions. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach has been terrific in his first year in the nation's capital. Under Kingsbury and head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders have won their most games this century and just came away with their first playoff victory since 2006. This historic franchise is now looking to return to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991.

The Commanders' OC has already generated much interest from teams with head coaching vacancies. However, Kingsbury is putting these potential distractions aside to the benefit of his current franchise. According to Pro Football Talk reporter Mike Florio, Kliff has decided to wait on any potential head-coaching interviews until the Commanders' playoff run ends. Washington's OC is fully locked in on Saturday night.

The Commanders are up against the odds against the Lions

Washington is coming off an impressive 23-20 playoff victory at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his stellar Pro Bowl form into the postseason. The lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year completed 68.6% of his passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels now will be facing a Lions' secondary that is very susceptible to giving up yards.

While Detroit is among the best in the league at stopping the run, this secondary has been shredded on multiple occasions. With this game being held at Ford Field, which is indoors, conditions will be ideal for Kliff Kingsbury and Jayden Daniels to continue their successful partnership. The Commanders' offense must stay on the field this game. If this unit fails to dominate time of possession, Washington's defense will likely be worn down by a physical Lions' ground game.

At 15-2, the Detroit Lions are among the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. Head coach Dan Campbell has wholly revitalized a franchise that had been dwindling in mediocrity for decades. The NFC now runs through Detroit, and it will take a tremendous effort to knock this team off. Still, the Commanders are playing with house money now, making this game very dangerous for the Lions.

Overall, Kliff Kingsbury is completely locked in for the biggest game in decades for the Washington Commanders. While this might be the offensive coordinator's last season in the nation's capital, Kingsbury is doing everything in his power to extend his tenure here and solidify Jayden Daniels as the greatest rookie quarterback in NFL history.