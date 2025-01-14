ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Commanders head to Detroit to take on the Lions as they look to knockoff the top seed in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Lions prediction and pick.

Commanders-Lions Last Game – Matchup History

The last matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders occurred on September 18, 2022, where the Lions emerged victorious with a score of 36-27. This game marked a significant win for Detroit, showcasing their offensive capabilities. Historically, the Lions and Commanders have faced each other 47 times, with the Commanders leading the all-time series 31-16. In playoff encounters, Washington has dominated, winning all three meetings, including notable victories in 1982, 1991, and 1999. As they prepare to meet again in the playoffs, Detroit aims to break this streak.

Overall Series: 31-16 (Commanders)

Here are the Commanders-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Divisional Playoffs Odds: Commanders-Lions Odds

Washington Commanders: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +385

Detroit Lions: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Lions

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Commanders are poised to pull off a stunning upset against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Despite being 9.5-point underdogs, the Commanders have the tools and momentum to shock the football world at Ford Field. At the heart of Washington's potential upset is rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Daniels, a frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has already made history as one of only four rookie quarterbacks to start and win 13 games, including the postseason. His electric playmaking ability and dual-threat capabilities will pose significant challenges for Detroit's injury-riddled defense.

The Commanders' offense, which ranks fifth in scoring, boasts a potent receiving corps led by Terry McLaurin, who is projected to be a key factor in this matchup. Additionally, Washington's defense, reinvigorated under Dan Quinn's leadership and anchored by veteran Bobby Wagner, has been instrumental in their five-game winning streak. This defensive unit, which has allowed fewer than 21 points in four of their last five games, could frustrate a Lions offense that may be rusty coming off a first-round bye. If the Commanders can control the clock with their balanced attack and force a few key turnovers, they have a real shot at silencing the Ford Field crowd and advancing to the NFC Championship game.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Lions are primed to roar past the Washington Commanders in their Divisional Round matchup at Ford Field. Dan Campbell's squad, boasting the NFL's top-ranked offense, is set to exploit a Commanders defense that has struggled against high-powered attacks all season. Jared Goff, who's been nothing short of exceptional this year, leads an offense that's both diverse and explosive. With a receiving corps featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam Laporta as well as their rushing attack spearheaded by one of the elite running backs in football Jahmyr Gibbs, and the return of David Montgomery, the Lions have the firepower to overwhelm Washington's 28th-ranked rushing defense. Moreover, Goff's ball security has been impeccable, throwing interceptions in just three of his last 14 games, which bodes well against a Commanders secondary that's managed only seven picks all season2.

Defensively, the Lions have hit their stride at the perfect time. Their home-field advantage at Ford Field, where they've gone 7-2 this season, cannot be overstated. The raucous Detroit crowd has turned their stadium into a fortress, making it a daunting task for any visiting team, let alone a Commanders squad potentially fatigued from three consecutive road games. Add to this the Lions' extra week of rest and preparation courtesy of their first-round bye, and you have a recipe for success. Dan Campbell and his coaching staff have consistently outmaneuvered opponents with their innovative game plans, and with additional time to strategize, they're likely to have a few surprises in store for Washington. The Lions' balanced attack and rejuvenated defense should prove too much for the Commanders, ending their Cinderella run and propelling Detroit one step closer to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Final Commanders-Lions Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming Divisional Round matchup, the Detroit Lions are favored by 9.5 points against the Washington Commanders. Given the Lions' impressive 15-2 record and home-field advantage, they are well-positioned to dominate. With a high-powered offense led by Jared Goff and his plethora of weapons on offense, Detroit's ability to exploit Washington's struggling defense will be crucial. While the Commanders have shown resilience, their recent road-heavy schedule may hinder their performance. Expect the Lions to control the game, covering the spread and advancing to the NFC Championship.

Final Commanders-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -9.5 (-115), Under 55.5 (-115)