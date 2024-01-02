Will Ron Rivera star Jacoby Brissett or Sam Howell vs. the Cowboys in Week 18? He's keeping it a mystery.

The Washington Commanders come to the end of their brutal 2023 NFL season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The most intriguing thing about this game may be who starts at quarterback for the Commanders — Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett — and when asked who it will be, head coach Ron Rivera declined to answer.

“Ron Rivera declined to say today whether Jacoby Brissett or Sam Howell would start at QB for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported on Tuesday. “‘We don’t want to give them any head start on anything,’ he said.”

While Brissett may be the better quarterback and give Ron Rivera and the Commanders the best to win right now, Howell could potentially be the QB of the future, which means he needs as many reps as he can get right now.

In the end, the Commanders could use a loss in Week 18, while the Cowboys need a win to clinch the NFC East. So, whoever Rivera puts out there will likely take the L when it’s all said and done.

Why the Commanders need to lose and Cowboys need to win in Week 18

The Commanders were out of the playoff and the Cowboys were in well before they face off in Week 18. However, there are two clinching scenarios that could play out on Sunday, with both teams benefitting from the same outcome.

The Cowboys win the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles with a Win in Week 18. This means the team that is so good at home and so average on the road will stay at AT&T Stadium at least up to the NFC Championship Game.

On the flip side, the Commanders currently own the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft despite matching 4-12 records with the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. A loss would keep Washington in that spot and guarantee them a shot at one of the top two QB prospects in the draft, USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

That would be huge for the Commanders and their next coach, as Week 18 is almost certainly Ron Rivera’s last game at the helm of the team.