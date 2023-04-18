A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Amind the unclear futures of Chase Young and Montez Sweat in Washington, the Washington Commanders are set to have a visit with Clemson Tigers product and defensive end Myles Murphy this Tuesday, according to a source of Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Murphy is among the most intriguing talents joining the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Tigers, Murphy collected a total of 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 36.0 total tackles for loss, and 116 combined tackles across 35 games. The 6-5 Murphy is considered by some draft analysts as a can’t-miss prospect who would excel in the pros.

The Commanders could lose both Chase Young and Montez Sweat in 2024. Young, who was selected in the first round (second overall) by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft, has yet to have his fifth-year option (2024) picked up by Washington that’s worth $17.452 million. Young’s injuries are likely among the key factors the Commanders are considering as they continue to think about what exactly should they do with the former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sweat, on the other hand, had his 2023 option worth $11.5 million exercised by the Commanders, but is on track to hit the free-agent market next year. Sweat posted eight sacks in 2022

The prospect of the Commanders losing both Young and Sweat next offseason is becoming more and more of a possibility, which is also why it’s fair to expect Washington to find potential replacements via the 2023 NFL Draft. The Commanders have the No. 16 pick in the first round of the draft. They also have the 47th pick (second round) and 97th pick (third round) overall.