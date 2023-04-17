A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young still has not gotten a decision from the team on his contract in the 2024 NFL season, but he did not let that be a reason for him not to show up in the team’s offseason workout program, according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

“Commanders DE Chase Young showed up for the start of the team’s offseason workout program this morning, according to a source. He did so even though Washington hasn’t yet made a decision on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract (for 2024).”

When healthy, Chase Young is one of the best at invading the backfields of other teams. But that’s the main issue with him. Chase Young has failed to play in more than nine games in each of the last two seasons. In 2021 he played in only nine games as his season was cut short by a devastating ACL injury that also limited his appearances in 2022.

Young was taken in the first round (second overall) by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft and immediately made an impact and even won the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

So far in his NFL career, Chase Young has appeared in 27 games and collected 9.0 sacks, 7.5 of which he recorded during his rookie season in 2020. Young, who signed a four-year deal worth $34.5 million with Washington back in 2020, will earn $5.323 million in the 2023 NFL season with his fifth-year option in 2024 worth $17.452 million. According to Spotrac, Chase Young has an estimated current average annual salary value of $18.2 million.