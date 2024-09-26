When the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants meet in Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4, it will be a clash between two proud franchises who have both been struggling to start the 2024 season. However, while Big Blue was more or less expected to struggle, the Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations and they are hanging onto their season by a thread.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at which players fantasy managers should start this week, and who should find a warm, comfortable seat on the bench.

Cowboys-Giants start 'em

CeeDee Lamb (DAL)

Lamb hasn’t had the best start to the season, and expectations are particularly high after he signed a mega deal to stay with the Cowboys this off-season. It seems that defenses are paying extra attention to Lamb, and Prescott has wisely chosen to look in the direction of his other pass catchers, rather than forcing the ball to his superstar while he is heavily defended. Yet, this could be the week that Lamb has a major breakout and gets his season on the right track. The Giants are not a particularly good defensive team, and Lamb should have plenty of opportunities to get open and put up big numbers.

Prescott knows that his star wideout has been struggling, but he also knows what his superstar playmaker can do when he’s at his best. It is in Lamb’s, Prescott’s, and the Cowboys’ best interest to get their superstar receiver more involved, and that should start as early as this week.

Malik Nabers (NYG)

Malik Nabers has been one of the best wide receivers in all of football through the first three weeks of the season despite being just a rookie and having quarterback play that could charitably be described as questionable at best. The Cowboys have a solidly average defense, but their offense is capable of putting up big numbers. This means that the Giants will have to try and keep up. Nabers will undoubtedly play a major role in these efforts, which is why fantasy managers should definitely consider starting Nabers at the wide receiver position this week.

Dak Prescott (DAL)

Prescott hasn’t gotten off to the best start this season, but he put up a decent fantasy output last week, and there’s reason to be optimistic that he will continue to improve his fantasy production in Week 4 against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Cowboys defense

The Cowboys' defense is solid, but isn’t anything special. They aren’t likely to win many weeks for you, but for the most part, this unit won’t be the primary reason why you lose, either. With a matchup in Week 4 against a miserable Giants offense that can’t seem to get out of its own way, you could do worse than playing the Cowboys’ defense this week.

The only real weapons the Giants have are Devin Singletary and the aforementioned Nabers. Even if they manage to have big games, the defense will probably be able to make up ground by forcing Jones into an interception or three.

Jake Ferguson (DAL)

Ferguson has earned Prescott's trust, particularly in the middle of the field, and in the short passing game. The Giants have also been particularly poor defending tight ends this season, providing Ferguson with a favorable matchup.

Cowboys-Giants sit 'em

Daniel Jones (NYG)

Daniel Jones hasn’t been a particularly effective quarterback this season, and was even on the verge of being benched after a disastrous start to his season. Jones may have survived the benching for now, but he should still absolutely be benched on your fantasy team.

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)

Ezekiel Elliott has been a shell of his former self, and the Cowboys are getting nearly nothing from Elliott in the early going of this season. The former Ohio State star has lost playing time to fellow running back Rico Dowdle. Dowdle hasn’t been much better, but the Cowboys know what they are getting from Elliott at this point in his career, and it isn’t much.

The Cowboys will likely keep Elliott glued to the bench for a good portion of this game, and when he is on the field, there is a good chance that he’ll be doing more blocking or running decoy routes than taking handoffs. As a fantasy manager, you would be wise to keep him on your bench as well.

Giants defense

The Giants have some talented individual players on the defensive side of the ball, but they are not a good overall defensive team. Any fantasy manager who takes the risk of starting the Giants’ defense against the Cowboys this week should be prepared for the possibility that Prescott and company will slice them up.

They have some decent pass rushers who can get after the quarterback, and will likely get to Prescott for some sacks, but they just don’t have enough talent to keep up with the firepower that the Cowboys can bring to bear offensively.