The Dallas Cowboys are set to do battle with the New York Giants in Week 4's Thursday Night Football matchup. But as the Giants try to shutdown CeeDee Lamb, they could run into some trouble.

New York has ruled out cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Dru Phillips with calf injuries, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Giants are entering the game with the 13th-best pass defense, allowing 186.3 yards per game. However, those stats go out the window without two of their top defensive backs on the field.

Especially when facing out with a talent like Lamb. The Cowboys may be 1-2, but Lamb is undoubtedly Dallas' top receiving threat. Through the first three weeks he has 13 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown. Lamb has at least four catches in every game, but he has yet to break the 100-yard barometer. He'll have a strong opportunity against New York's depleted secondary.

While their cornerbacks may be hurt, the Giants have found a star receiver in Malik Nabers. His battle against Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys' secondary will be one of the must watch battles of the night. If New York falls behind on offense, they'll be sure to call up some deep bombs to Nabers.

But if the Giants find themselves in a hole, or trailing at all, it'll likely be in part due to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys are trying to get out of their funk and prove their still a real Super Bowl contender. Having an explosive playmaker like Lamb only improves Dallas' chances.

All eyes will be on the Thursday Night Football matchup as the two NFC East foes do battle. Cowboys fans are hoping Lamb can take advantage of the Giants' depleted secondary. New York is looking to keep Lamb in check and put together a win streak.