The Dallas Cowboys have their backs against the wall and it is only Week 4. Dallas is 1-2 and falling behind both the Eagles and Commanders in the NFC East. They desperately need to find a way to win against the Giants on Thursday Night Football to keep pace with their division rivals. Dallas also needs to regain confidence in its visions for success in the 2024 season.

It has been nothing but down hill for the Cowboys ever since they won in Week 1 against the Browns. New Orleans embarrassed Dallas 44-19 in their home opener and Baltimore won a close game in Week 3.

The Cowboys have not looked explosive on offense. They also seem to be missing Dan Quinn on defense, despite having a number of talented players on the defensive side of the ball.

Thankfully, the Giants present the opportunity for a get-right game and a divisional win all in one game.

Below are three bold Cowboys predictions ahead of their pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb put up an elite performance on Thursday Night Football

CeeDee Lamb has earned every cent of his monster contract extension.

Lamb is coming off an incredible season where he had 1.749 yards and 12 touchdowns. These are truly elite numbers from Lamb. However, he has not had an excellent performance so far in 2024. His best game came against the Saints where he had 90 yards and a touchdown.

That could all change on Thursday night.

The Giants have ruled out both Adoree' Jackson and Dru Phillips for Thursday Night Football, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. This should have CeeDee Lamb licking his chops and ready for a huge game.

My prediction: Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will shred the Giants defense for a ton of yardage. Give me over 150 receiving yards and a touchdown for Lamb. The Giants will know it is coming, but they won't be able to stop it.

Giants WR Malik Nabers has a good performance statistically, but offense still struggles against Cowboys

Malik Nabers looks exactly like the player the Giants thought they were drafted at sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nabers is playing like an elite rookie wide receiver. He has already commanded the vast majority of targets on the Giants offense and is making the most of them.

The past two games have been his most impressive. Nabers torched the Commanders with 127 yards and a touchdown then went for 78 yards and two touchdowns against a great Browns defense.

The Cowboys also have a great defense, but they have looked out of sorts thus far in 2024. Considering how well Nabers has been playing, and the fact that it is a short week, I think we could be in for a monster performance from the rookie out of LSU.

My prediction: Malik Nabers will lead the Giants in every statistical category related to receiving. Let's give Nabers at least 10 receptions, 125 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

The Cowboys blow out the Giants thanks to a smothering defensive performance

Malik Nabers may have a strong performance individually, but the Giants should struggle overall in this game.

The matchups on both sides of the ball are troublesome for the G-Men. This is especially true with their offense going up against the Cowboys' defense.

New York does not have a great offensive line, with Andrew Thomas as the best piece. He will not be enough to go up against both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence all night long. Daniel Jones will be feeling the pressure, and that is bound to result in some crucial mistakes.

The real question is whether or not Dallas will be able to capitalize on those mistakes on offense. If Dak and CeeDee are playing as well as I expect them to, this game will not be very close.

My prediction: the Dallas Cowboys win by more than two touchdowns and absolutely smother the Giants' offense. Outside of Malik Nabers, I struggle to see who will step up and get significant yardage. In fact, let's say that the Giants will fail to accumulate 150 all-purpose yards when excluding the production from Malik Nabers.