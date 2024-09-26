The Dallas Cowboys, who are supposed to be one of the best teams in the NFL, have lost back-to-back games. Meanwhile, their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, are coming off of a win. That makes their Week 4 matchup a crucial one. The two teams, who have both only beaten the Cleveland Browns, will meet up on Thursday Night Football. Here is how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Cowboys vs. Giants game?

Thursday Night Football on Sept. 26 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Giants will host the Cowboys, meaning the game will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football games are streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels will be calling the game, with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. The sideline reporter will be Kaylee Hartung.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch: Prime Video

Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U 45.5

Cowboys storylines

The Cowboys disappointing early start continued when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens last week. The running game was again a problem for Dallas in that game on both sides of the ball. So far, the Cowboys have the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL (221). Things have been even worse in the running game on the other side of the football, as the 557 yards they've allowed on the ground are the most in the league.

Neither Ezekiel Elliott nor Rico Dowdle has emerged as a clear-cut starting-caliber running back on offense, and the team has been criticized for playing too soft on defense.

Luckily, the Cowboys have been dominant in the passing game, so there is still optimism in Dallas. The team's 857 receiving yards are the most in the NFL thus far. The star (and recently paid) duo of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb haven't lost a step. Lamb is coming off of a disappointing game in which he let his frustrations known, but the receiver went on to dominate last season after voicing his disappointments. Lamb could be in for an immediate big game this week, too, as the Giants will be without some of their best defensive backs. Prescott always seems to have big games against the Giants, too.

Defensively, Micah Parsons has continued to pressure the quarterback with ease, and Trevon Diggs already has an interception to his name. Parsons is one of the best players in the NFL, and Diggs was one of the great ball-hawking defensive backs before he got hurt last year. Once DaRon Bland returns from injury, the two will wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks.

The matchup against New York allows Dallas the opportunity to bounce back and get on track. They could even leave the game with some momentum. The Cowboys have won 13 of the last 14 and 18 of the last 22 games against the Giants.

Giants storylines

While the Giants haven't had much success against the Cowboys in recent seasons, they will always show up to play for division rivalry games. The NFC East is highly competitive, and early season wins within the division are going to play a big part in pushing for playoff spots.

The Giants have newfound hope because of how dominant Malik Nabers has been. The rookie receiver has 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns already. He became the first player ever with 20 catches, 250 yards, and three touchdowns through a player's first three career games. That is pretty impressive, considering the record-setting hot start that Puka Nacua had last year.

While Nabers has made life easier on Daniel Jones, it will still be crucial that the Giants establish the run. Taking advantage of the Cowboys' biggest weakness is key, but the Giants have struggled running the football themselves so far. Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy have only combined for 224 yards on the ground so far.

The former of those two did have his best game in Week 3, though. Singletary went viral for downing the ball before scoring an easy touchdown so that the clock would continue to run in a game in which the Giants were leading. While this irritated Fantasy Football owners, it demonstrated how much of a smart football player and great leader the running back is.

Even though it is early in the new NFL season, this is a big game for both the Cowboys and the Giants. Will New York turn their fate against Dallas around, or will the Cowboys extend their winning streak against the Giants to seven?