DaRon Bland sets NFL record with 5th interception return for touchdown and Lakers' LeBron James offers his full respect

There's no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys are hot, and no player on the team is hotter than cornerback DaRon Bland. He earned a spot in the NFL record book when he returned a 4th quarter interception against the Washington Commanders for 63 yards and a touchdown to cap off a 45-10 Cowboys victory.

Awesome call by the great Jim Nantz. https://t.co/mwQek40w3U — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 24, 2023

The interception return for a touchdown was Bland's fifth of the season. It allowed him to break a tie with three other former NFL stars who had returned 4 interceptions for touchdowns in a season. Those defensive backs included Ken Houston of the Houston Oilers in 1971, Jim Kearney of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1972 and Eric Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993.

Bland has 7 interceptions this season, and he has done most of his damage recently, with 4 interceptions in the last 5 weeks.

Noted Cowboys fan LeBron James saluted Bland when he delivered a message of support and respect on X. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar tweeted several fire emojis along with the hash tag of “History Made.”

The win allowed the Cowboys to improve their record to 8-3. They have won 5 of their last 6 games, and they have been a dominant team at home. They are 5-0 at AT&T Stadium, and none of those wins have come by less than 20 points.

DaRon Bland had a team-leading 10 tackles in addition to his record-breaking interception return for a touchdown. Bland was able to run past Washington quarterback Sam Howell on the return and then escape the grasp of two other attempted tackles from Brian Robinson and Cole Turner to earn the record.