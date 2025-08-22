It was in September 2024 when Derrick Rose, former NBA MVP, decided to hang it up and end his professional basketball career for good. Rose remains beloved among the vast majority of fans, and he'll never have to pay for another meal in the Windy City again after making his mark for the Chicago Bulls in his career that is by and large successful, even though it will be defined by the what-ifs.

And surely enough, the Bulls will be honoring Rose's career by giving him the biggest distinction a franchise could give any player — hanging his number one jersey in the United Center rafters never to be worn by another player in franchise history ever again.

But for Rose, he is willing to make a special exception as to who can wear his iconic jersey number for the Bulls — agreeing with team CEO and president Michael Reinsdorf that only his son P.J. could don that jersey in the future.

“Nobody's wearing that number one jersey again unless P.J. is a Bull, then he's wearing that number one jersey, alright?” Reinsdorf told an emotional Rose in a heartwarming video.

“Nobody is wearing that No. 1 jersey again unless PJ is a Bull.” pic.twitter.com/J2ranNWCjG https://t.co/juidsXAXAI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 21, 2025

Rose's prime may have been cut short by the unfortunate ACL tear he suffered in the 2012 NBA playoffs, but he still turned the Bulls franchise around in the late 2000s and early 2010s — giving them their last taste of true championship contention.

Even then, Rose did have plenty of iconic post-ACL tear moments. He did hit a game-winning bank shot triple against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA playoffs and celebrated with a nonchalant look on his face. And in the press conference following that game, he had his son P.J., who was only two years of age at the time, trying to emulate his look — leading to an adorable moment.

This recognition is well-deserved for Rose, a hometown kid who'll forever be beloved in Chicago.

Derrick Rose, certified Bulls legend

Rose may not be the multiple-time MVP he could have been due to his unfortunate brush with the pesky injury bug, but he'll forever be adored among the Bulls faithful — something he can hang his hat on for the rest of his life.

It will be on January 24, 2026 when the Bulls will be raising Rose's jersey to the United Center rafters, forever immortalizing the contributions of the 2008 first overall pick and reminding him that his time with the franchise is forever cherished, even if he wasn't able to maximize his potential due to injuries.