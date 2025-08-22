Roman Anthony had a great performance in the Boston Red Sox's series opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. This prompted praise from fellow teammate Alex Bregman.

Anthony stepped up to the plate five times, landing two hits to finish with 3 RBIs. His second hit was a two-run homer in the ninth inning, proving to be crucial in Boston securing the road win.

Bregman reflected on the team's win after the game, per reporter Tim Healey. He gave praise to the outfielder, noting how he makes the right plays at the right time.

“I’m trying to find out what he does wrong, honestly. We don’t know if he has any vices or anything. He just does everything the right way,” Anthony said.

How Roman Anthony, Red Sox played against Yankees

Roman Anthony and the Red Sox did a lot of things right to get the 6-3 win to begin the series against the Yankees.

Boston was active throughout its at-bats, landing 10 hits after 37 attempts. They initially trailed 3-2 after the first five innings but responded with the last four runs of the contest to take down their rivals.

The Red Sox's bullpen was effective throughout the night, limiting the Yankees' offense to three runs. They held them to eight hits after 35 at-bats, keeping New York scoreless for the last four innings. Lucas Gioloto got the start as he lasted 4.2 innings, striking out four batters while conceding five hits and three runs. Greg Weissert earned the win while Aroldis Chapman obtained the save.

Boston improved to a 69-59 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees and five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Yankees. The contest will take place on Aug. 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET.