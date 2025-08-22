Roman Anthony had a great performance in the Boston Red Sox's series opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. This prompted praise from fellow teammate Alex Bregman.

Anthony stepped up to the plate five times, landing two hits to finish with 3 RBIs. His second hit was a two-run homer in the ninth inning, proving to be crucial in Boston securing the road win.

Bregman reflected on the team's win after the game, per reporter Tim Healey. He gave praise to the outfielder, noting how he makes the right plays at the right time.

“I’m trying to find out what he does wrong, honestly. We don’t know if he has any vices or anything. He just does everything the right way,” Anthony said.

How Roman Anthony, Red Sox played against Yankees

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16), center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) and right fielder Roman Anthony (19) pose after defeating the New York Yankees 6-3 at Yankee Stadium.
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony and the Red Sox did a lot of things right to get the 6-3 win to begin the series against the Yankees.

Boston was active throughout its at-bats, landing 10 hits after 37 attempts. They initially trailed 3-2 after the first five innings but responded with the last four runs of the contest to take down their rivals.

The Red Sox's bullpen was effective throughout the night, limiting the Yankees' offense to three runs. They held them to eight hits after 35 at-bats, keeping New York scoreless for the last four innings. Lucas Gioloto got the start as he lasted 4.2 innings, striking out four batters while conceding five hits and three runs. Greg Weissert earned the win while Aroldis Chapman obtained the save.

Boston improved to a 69-59 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees and five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Yankees. The contest will take place on Aug. 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

More Boston Red Sox News
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Yankees’ 3-error inning vs. Red Sox has fans blowing a fuseAlex House ·
Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler (0) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Red Sox rumors: Boston considering Walker Buehler bullpen moveJoey Mistretta ·
Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) scores a run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’ Wilyer Abreu lands on IL ahead of Yankees matchupSteve Silverman ·
Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia runs the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Durham Bulls May 23.
Red Sox calling up No. 3 prospect with awesome nicknameZachary Howell ·
Red Sox coach Jason Varitek helps set Boston's fantasy draft order with batting practice, as Greg Weissert provides laughs with a foul ball.
Red Sox enlists Jason Varitek’s help to determine fantasy draft orderYasmin Edañol ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Alex Cora reveals why Red Sox didn’t challenge Colton CowserAlex House ·