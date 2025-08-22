The Tampa Bay Rays fell 7-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night at Steinbrenner Field, but the biggest development wasn’t on the scoreboard. Yandy Diaz, the team’s most consistent offensive threat, left in the fifth inning after injuring his right leg. Postgame, manager Kevin Cash described the hamstring injury as “low-grade,” offering a rare note of optimism in a season trending the opposite direction.

Diaz had just delivered his second hit of the night when he reached for the back of his leg while running out a single. That play marked the end of his night — and potentially more — though early indications suggest he avoided a serious setback. The Tampa Bay slugger is officially listed as day-to-day.

FanDuel Sports Network and Rays insider Ryan Bass was among the first to report the injury on X (formerly known as Twitter), providing an immediate diagnosis from the team.

“#Rays Yandy Diaz was removed with right hamstring soreness. He’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow and is day-to-day.”

Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin followed up, echoing the Rays manager’s update and including direct insight from Diaz himself.

“#Rays Cash said a low-grade hamstring issue for Diaz. Diaz said he hopes to not be out long”

Earlier in the night, the Rays first baseman had launched his 21st home run of the season — a two-run shot in the third inning that briefly cut the Cardinals’ lead to 3–2. Though the blast came on the road, it served as another reminder of how crucial his bat remains to the club.

Thursday’s game, however, unraveled early. Starter Joe Boyle surrendered a career-high nine hits and six total runs (five earned) over five innings. After giving up only one earned run across his previous four starts at home, Boyle’s night spiraled in the second inning, when St. Louis plated five runs. Alec Burleson’s two-run single and an earlier RBI from Nathan Church set the tone. A solo home run from Willson Contreras in the seventh added insurance.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen held things together, but the offense fizzled after Diaz exited. The Rays managed just one run and five hits the rest of the way. With the loss, they fall to 61-69, a full 14.5 games behind in the AL East standings.

For now, Cash’s encouraging update offers a bit of reassurance. With the Rays hosting the Cardinals again Friday, they’ll hope to keep Diaz’s absence brief — and avoid adding another low point in a season already full of them.