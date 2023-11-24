Cowboys QB Dak Prescott continues to solidify himself in franchise history after tying Tony Romo in an impressive category vs Commanders

Rooting for the Dallas Cowboys to lose is a pastime for many NFL fans, but they have been at the center of a couple of the more impressive underdog tales in recent memory. They converged on Thanksgiving Day in a game against the Washington Commanders.

2016 fourth-round pick Dak Prescott tied former undrafted QB Tony Romo for the most seasons with 20 touchdown passes or more, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott achieved the feat near the end of the first quarter when he linked up with running back Rico Dowdle for a 15-yard score. Romo saw it all from the CBS broadcast booth.

While both men are incessantly ridiculed for their lack of postseason success, their unlikely path to being multi-time Pro Bowlers and consistent producers deserves recognition. Prescott threw touchdown No. 21, a wide-open 31-yarder to veteran Brandin Cooks, on the Cowboys' next possession to build a double-digit lead over Washington.

Questions still remain about his ability to perform in the clutch, but he is gradually winning over critics by cutting down turnovers (six interceptions) and leading more successful drives. The quarterback position should be the deciding factor in this year's NFC Playoffs, so it is imperative that the 30-year-old maintains this level of play.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are currently in control in their matchup versus the Commanders. The upcoming slate of games against the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will afford him more opportunities to build confidence and sway skeptics. But as Tony Romo can attest to, none of those potential triumphs will matter if they are followed by postseason blunders.