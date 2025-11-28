The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disheartening collapse against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 that brought a fresh round of criticism to the beleaguered team. The Eagles hoped to quiet the critics in their standalone game against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. But things have only gotten worse for Nick Sirianni and company after a miserable first half. And fans in Philadelphia want the entire coaching staff fired.

Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith got the green light after appearing on Philadelphia’s injury report during the week. But even at full strength, the Eagles' offense has been ineffective in an ugly, lackadaisical performance at home. And Philly fans are not pleased.

The Eagles have routinely been serenaded by a chorus of boos from the home crowd each time the offense failed, which was often. Philadelphia had four first-half possessions that resulted in three punts and a field goal.

Eagles bomb against Bears in first half on Friday

Jalen Hurts and the passing game have looked dreadful. The Super Bowl MVP completed just five passes for 57 scoreless yards in the first half. Hurts has been off target and displayed miserable body language in Friday’s game. The performance has only strengthened rumors of discord in the Eagles’ locker room.

Barkley hasn’t been able to move the needle for Philly either. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year had just 23 yards on six carries at the half. Calls for the Eagles to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo grew louder after Philly’s miserable first half performance. And fans took to social media to voice their frustration with the team.

They are not from Philly Podcast wrote:

“Not a fun half of 🏈to watch,miss communication on all sides especially offence,no discipline penalties killing drives, just an absolute flop WTF has happened to this team!!”

EastVanPhilly commented:

“No more excuses. A team with this much talent, (regardless of injuries), should never be this poorly coached, poorly disciplined and out willed and out worked. Unbelievable!”

Nick Kayal added:

“we’re at the point of the year where you are what you are. It usually doesn’t change drastically. It’s getting to the point where you wonder if they can win it again with such a mundane offense.”