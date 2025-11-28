Ole Miss is heading to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history following a 38-19 win over Mississippi State in the 2025 Egg Bowl. But who will be leading the Rebels into battle? Apparently, there is still no answer to that pressing question. When asked if he has decided where he will be working next year, head coach Lane Kiffin offered an eye-opening reply.

“No I haven't,” he told ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor after his squad dismantled the Bulldogs in Davis Wade Stadium on Friday afternoon. “I got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I'm just going to enjoy these players.”

The expectation has been that Kiffin would officially make a statement regarding his future on the Saturday following the Egg Bowl, but evidently, he is still weighing his options. While it is smart to put the focus back on the Rebels, especially since they just won 11 regular season games for the first time in their 120-plus-year existence, some fans will surely flinch after hearing him utter those words.

"No I haven't. I got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow." Lane Kiffin on if he's made up his mind on what he's doing next season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5iDAV5gAVV — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2025

What will Lane Kiffin choose this weekend?

Article Continues Below

The Ole Miss community hopes the team's success and Oxford's passion can convince Kiffin that this is the only place for him, but if he is truly conflicted a day before an announcement is expected to be made, then it is hard to feel incredibly confident about his return. The man obviously feels great pride in what he and the Rebels have built together over the last six years, so the college football-watching world will have to wait and see if it is strong enough to keep him in The Hospitality State.

The consensus is that Kiffin's choice is between Ole Miss and LSU, with Florida seemingly out of the picture. The Tigers undoubtedly boast the more historically successful program, having won at least a share of the national championship three times since 2003, but that also means he could potentially become just another great coach in Baton Rouge.

Conversely, Lane Kiffin may already be an Ole Miss football legend. The 50-year-old is not guaranteed to recapture that level of prominence with LSU or anyone else. Furthermore, his squad is putting the finishing touches on a landmark campaign. Who is to say the Rebels' ceiling stops short of a national title? Even if they suffer an early Playoff exit this season, they should still have the resources to maintain prominent standing moving forward.

Kiffin has made Ole Miss a destination. Now, he must determine if that is where he envisions himself for the next several years. Oxford residents will pray that God steers their beloved head coach away from Death Valley.