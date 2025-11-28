If the Arizona Cardinals want to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, they'll need a strong game from quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Having two key position players available would only help Brissett and the offense at large's chances of success.

However, Brissett and company will need to wait before finding out wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr and running back Bam Knight's status for Week 13. Both have been ruled questionable for the contest, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fellow running back Emari Demercado has been ruled out.

Harrison has been battling through an illness, getting in three limited practices. The fact he was limited is concerning, but he has at least been active throughout the week. While nothing is set in stone, team reporter Darren Urban thinks Harrison is trending in the right direction to play. If he does suit up, Harrison will be returning to a stat line of

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals were forced to change up their rushing attack once James Conner suffered a season-ending injury. Knight has been one of the key recipients of that opportunity, turning 63 carries into 193 yards and four touchdowns. He played through an ankle injury in Week 12 and got in three limited practices. But a new knee injury has Knight's status up in the air come Week 13.

At 3-8, making the playoffs may be out of Arizona's reach. However, the Cardinals are trying to compete every time they step on the field. Having Harrison and Knight back on the field would only get them closer to that goal. They'll get all those answers before kickoff on Sunday.