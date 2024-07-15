Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time game designer Nicholas Kole recently confirmed that Crash Bandicoot 5 is canceled. This comes as a shocker considering how the fan base has been highly anticipating another sequel from the beloved franchise.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, we can assume that this has a lot to do with Microsoft's purchasing of Activision Blizzard. Since then, the most recent Crash Bandicoot developers Toys for Bob became an indie studio. Having that said, the team now lacks the resources to produce games on a scale that they used to when they were still associated with Activision Blizzard.

However, based on Nicholas Kole's statements on X (formerly known as Twitter), it's questionable how Crash Bandicoot 5 never came to be. The handlers of Crash's official social media pages are actively posting about their recent accomplishments. They're even celebrating the anniversaries of their most recent titles like Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled.

Given these factors, it's clear that the game is still in demand and could be a very profitable platform for whoever develops the game. With all that said, maybe fans shouldn't lose hope just yet.

Is Crash Bandicoot 5 Still Possible?

As mentioned earlier, the most recent Crash Bandicoot titles were developed by Toys for Bob. However, they are also responsible for the resurrection of Spyro the Dragon. Given that the orange marsupial got the sequel it truly deserved, the developers plan on giving the purple dragon the same treatment.

As of the moment, the devs are currently working on Spyro 4. Given their indie status, they can only work on one game at a time. With that in mind, Crash Bandicoot 5 is seemingly canceled for now. But that doesn't mean he can no longer make a comeback to the gaming realm.

Beenox and Vicarious Visions Taking the Helm Once Again

Before Toys for Bob picked up the looney Bandicoot, other developers were responsible for Crash's comeback. These devs are namely Beenox and Vicarious Visions. Beenox successfully recreated Crash Team Racing and turned it into one of the best kart racers to date. Vicarious Visions, on the other hand, brought the original trilogy back to life with fresh new graphics and more smooth controls and gameplay.

Given these factors, they are more than capable of taking over Crash Bandicoot 5 if Toys for Bob can't accommodate it any longer.

Unfortunately, we need to consider that both studios are also tied up. Beenox is currently busy handling projects for the Call of Duty franchise. As for Vicarious Visions, they were recently merged with Blizzard and are now focusing on other titles. But one thing they have in common is that they aren't indie studios. This means there's a small possibility they could accommodate the orange marsupial.

A Third-Party Studio Takes Over

While proven and experienced Crash Bandicoot developers are the ideal route to go, Microsoft can always consider hiring a third-party studio. This wouldn't be the first time they did so. A perfect example of this instance happening was when they hired Dala Studios to develop Battletoads.

Microsoft could probably go in this direction, but there are some drawbacks to consider. Firstly, Crash will likely go through another redesign, which could hurt the franchise especially if executed poorly. Then there's the development proper to consider. Given how the potential third-party studio will be inexperienced when it comes to Crash, the game might not be as smooth as the previous titles.

With these factors to consider, the chances of Microsoft handing over the IP to a third-party studio are low. But if they truly want Crash Bandicoot 5 to happen, this is the most feasible situation they could pursue.

For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.