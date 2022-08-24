RUMOR: Danny Ainge has 2 other Donovan Mitchell trade offers he ‘likes’ amid Knicks’ chase

The New York Knicks have been widely considered as the frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, but that might not be the case at all.

New York has the young talents and draft assets to package in order to trade for Mitchell, though no deal has been reached as of the moment with the two teams unable to agree on the number of unprotected first-rounders to include. The Knicks reportedly offered two unprotected first-round picks, but the Jazz wanted four.

Now it appears there is a reason why the Jazz won’t budge on their demands. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Utah boss Danny Ainge has reportedly offers from two other teams that he actually likes.

Per Berman: Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes.

Of course there is the possibility that the report is not true at all and it is just a ploy from the Danny Ainge and the Jazz to gain the leverage and put pressure on the Knicks.

However, the fact of the matter is Utah really has full control of what they can do with Mitchell since he is under contract for four more years. It’s not like Mitchell asked for a trade as well.

With Mitchell gaining interest from other teams, the Knicks don’t have much sway to turn the trade negotiations in their favor.

The whole situation has now turned to how badly the Knicks want to trade for the explosive guard. They have made it known that they don’t want to sacrifice their future, so the deal could take some more time before it pushes through … or absolutely crash if Utah finds a different trade partner.